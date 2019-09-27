For the second Friday in a row, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights defeated their crosstown neighbors.
Competing at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA, Borgia won over Washington, 100-65.
“The boys all did exceptionally well at the meet,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “I gave them all a personal goal to try and achieve for each race. It could be a certain place that I wanted them to try for or a time they needed to get. Most of them did just that.”
Winners, by event, were:
• 200 medley relay — Borgia’s team of Zach Posinski, Aidan Garlock, Will Jett and Gabe Rio won in 1:55.14.
• 200 freestyle — Posinski captured the title in 2:08.19.
• 200 individual medley — Washington’s Mason Kauffeld won with a time of 2:04.58. That is a state qualifying time.
• 50 freestyle — Borgia’s Garlock was the winner in 24.39, edging out Washington’s Spencer Coates (24.56).
“We had another state consideration for Aidan in the 50 free,” Alferman-Molitor said.
• 100 butterfly — Kauffeld was the champion with a time of 58.82, a state consideration time. Rio was second in 1:01.20.
“Rio also got a better time in the fly but it didn’t count due to timing issues,” Alferman-Molitor said. “I am not worried though. I know that he can drop more time than what he did on Friday.”
• 100 freestyle — Borgia’s Ryan Kluesner was the winner in 58.07.
• 500 freestyle — Posinski took the win in 5:39.14.
• 200 freestyle relay — Borgia’s team of Carter Lange, Jett, Rio and Kluesner won in 1:49.35, a state consideration time.
• 100 backstroke — Rio captured the win with a time of 1:08.09.
• 100 breaststroke — Jett was the winner in 1:17.60.
• 400 freestyle relay — The Borgia team of Garlock, Lange, Kluesner and Posinski won with a time of 4:03.19, within state consideration time.
Alferman-Molitor praised her second team of Cole Fletcher, Jonah Little, Andrew Haberberger and Alan Weidemann, which finished third.
“I was very impressed with my second team in the 400 freestyle relay,” Alferman-Molitor said. “They had performed great throughout the entire meet and then they came out and got third in the final race. Those boys work very hard and it would be great to see that pay off for them.”