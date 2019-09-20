Round 1 goes to the St. Francis Borgia Regional swim Knights.
Borgia defeated Washington and Francis Howell Central in a three-team meet Friday at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA.
Borgia ended with 134 points while Washington scored 92 and Francis Howell North ended with 80 points.
“The meet went really well for us,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “We didn’t have too many personal records but with the pool being warm that isn’t unusual. The boys all placed very well overall. I was a little concerned since both Washington and Francis Howell have bigger teams and I know several of Washington’s swimmers have been swimming for years. Add that to the fact that we had a very hard meet on Thursday and I wasn’t really sure how the boys would do. They did great.”
Washington Head Coach Lane Page praised his team.
“I thought the team did very well,” Page said. “Many of the swimmers are new this year and they are very competitive. Some of them prepared for the season by joining the municipal team this summer and some of these even ‘started from scratch,’ so to speak. The results are that they have been able to participate effectively on the WHS team.”
By event, the results were:
• 200 medley relay — Borgia’s team of Gabe Rio, Will Jett, Ryan Kluesner and Carter Lange won in 1:59.28, just ahead of Washington’s team of Todd Bobo, Mason Kauffeld, Gavin Poole and Richard Hutson.
• 200 freestyle — Borgia’s Aidan Garlock won in 1:59.20. Washington’s Zane Johnson was second.
• 200 individual medley — Kauffeld gave Washington its first win in 2:07.26. Howell North had the runner-up.
“Mason Kauffeld is a superstar and everyone is pulling his weight,” Page said.
• 50 freestyle — Borgia’s Zach Posinski won the event in 27.94. Howell North had the second-place finisher.
• 100 butterfly — Kauffeld picked up the win in 57.88. Rio was second.
• 100 freestyle — Posinski won in a time of 57.88 with Washington’s Bobo ending second.
• 500 freestyle — Kluesner was the winner in a time of 6:13.38. Borgia’s Will Jett placed second.
• 200 freestyle relay — Borgia’s team of Posinski, Garlock, Rio and Lange won with a time of 1:34.19. Washington’s team of Johnson, Jack Courtney, Poole and Kauffeld was second.
• 100 backstroke — Garlock won with a time of 1:03.22. Bobo placed second.
• 100 breaststroke — Howell North had the winner in 1:11.53. Second place went to Borgia’s Rio.
• 400 medley relay — Borgia’s foursome of Garlock, Posinski, Kluesner and Jett won in 4:01.34. Washington’s team of Bobo, Courtney, Poole and Hutson placed second.
Borgia-Zumwalt South
The Knights swam Thursday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex against Ft. Zumwalt South, losing 91-85.
Alferman-Molitor noted Ft. Zumwalt South picked up six points in diving and Borgia didn’t have any divers. However, she indicated the meet could have been won in many other spots.
“There were definitely some races that were very close and that we should have won,” Alferman-Molitor said. “As a team, we need to clean up some bad and costly habits. Overall, though the team did so very well. Most of the boys either hit a personal record or they came close to their record. We got a state consideration time for the medley relay. It was our first meet, we are learning from our mistakes and focusing on getting better.”
Borgia’s winners were:
• Posinski in 200 freestyle (2:06.69);
• Garlock in 200 individual medley (2:15.20);
• Garlock in 100 butterfly (1:01.95);
• Posinski in 500 freestyle (5:46.09);
• 200 freestyle relay of Garlock, Jett, Lange and Kluesner (1:48.38);
• Rio in 100 backstroke (1:07.85); and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Kluesner, Posinski, Rio and Garlock in 3:47.09.
Garlock achieved state consideration time in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly. The 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams also reached state consideration times.