Of all the strengths of the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights, pass defense was low on the list heading into Friday’s home game against St. Mary’s.
However, all of that changed suddenly as the Knights grounded the Dragons’ potent pass attack on the way to a 33-13 Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division win.
“This was unexpected,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “We were hoping to stay with them. We did change our coverage and were able to adjust faster than they did. We were able to get four turnovers and pressure their quarterback all night long. That’s a credit to the defensive line. The key was being able to defend just rushing three.”
Borgia (3-1, 2-0) held the Dragons (2-2, 0-1) to 183 passing yards for the game with most of that coming in the second half after the Knights had built up a large lead.
Borgia did an even better job defensively on the St. Mary’s run game, holding the Dragons to negative yardage (total loss of seven yards) on the ground.
“All of the defense played well,” Gildehaus said. “Most of those guys are juniors, so the future is bright. We’re not there yet, but we continue to get better. If we continue to do that, we’ll be all right in Week 10.”
Meanwhile, Borgia racked up 264 yards of total offense with 207 of that coming on the ground.
The game wasn’t flawless by any stretch of the imagination. Borgia turned the ball over three times, starting with a fumble on the opening drive which gave St. Mary’s a short field and tested the Borgia defense early in the game.
Borgia’s offense also had its misfires, once being stopped at the St. Mary’s one.
“You can’t do that,” Gildehaus said. “You have to put it in. I thought that would come back to haunt us.”
Borgia also came up with four turnovers of its own, including an Andrew Patton interception at the Borgia one-foot line just before the half.
Gildehaus aimed to limit the high-powered St. Mary’s offense by keeping the ball out of its hands. That meant an old-fashioned run-based attack. It wasn’t quite three yards and a cloud of rubber pellets, but the Knights were able to keep the chains moving for 13 first downs. When Borgia was able to score, it put added pressure on St. Mary’s to strike back quickly and that played into the hands of the Borgia defense.
The defensive front unit also helped considerably. Borgia put pressure on the St. Mary’s quarterbacks all night long, logging four sacks.
As always, Gildehaus knows there’s room for improvement. And the biggest area is on special teams. Twice, Borgia had issues on the snap to the holder, once on an extra point and another time of a field goal. That sent holder Ryan Kell and kicker Jake Nowak both scrambling with the ball. Nowak’s pass attempt was intercepted on the field goal, but an inadvertent whistle saved a potential long return.
Week 5
The Knights stay home this week to host Helias (3-1). The Crusaders lost 48-14 at home to Cardinal Ritter last Friday, but started the season with three big wins. Helias had eight turnovers in the game.
Helias defeated Hannibal, 46-0, Hickman, 24-0, and defending Class 5 state champion Vianney, 41-28.
“Helias is huge challenge,” Gildehaus said.
Additionally, Gildehaus knows Helias will be eager to rain on Borgia’s homecoming after the Knights won 41-13 in Jefferson City last year.
The Crusaders have a veteran team led by returning quarterback Jacob Weaver,
Helias also has one of the state’s best kickers in Vito Calvaruso.
Helias is coached by Chris Hentges, who is in his second stint as the team’s head coach. He also was the team’s head coach from 2006-10 and reached the Class 4 title game twice. His son, Hale Hentges, is a rookie tight end with the Indianapolis Colts.
Borgia enters Friday’s game at the top of the Class 3 District 2 standings with 47.58 points, 1.33 in front of Roosevelt.
Helias is third in Class 4 District 5 with 47.33 points, behind undefeated Lebanon and Camdenton and in front of Washington.
Statistics
Borgia’s defense came up huge as seven different players made tackles for losses.
“The difference in the ballgame was that our defense played their behinds off,” Gildehaus said. “They were good.”
Sam Schmidt had eight solo tackles while Brady Kleekamp was next at seven. Kleekamp also had four assists.
“Sam Schmidt played the game of his life,” Gildehaus said.
Brandon Mitchell had six tackles, four assists and a sack. He had two tackles for loss.
“Brandon Mitchell has turned into my captain, my leader,” Gildehaus said. “He was everywhere.”
Nick Dyson had three tackles with an assist. Kell had three tackles with a fumble recovery. Patton had three tackles with an interception. Tyler Stieffermann made three tackles.
Wil Heggemann had two tackles, both for loss, and an assist. He frequently was in the St. Mary’s backfield. Gavin Mueller had two tackles, two assists and one fumble recovery.
Eli Humphreys had the other interception. Kleekamp, Mitchell Gildehaus, Mitchell and Vinny Fortner recorded sacks.
Offensively, Alonzo MacDonald carried the ball 13 times for 93 yards.
Sam Heggemann ran 15 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
“Heggemann is a beast,” Gildehaus said.
Tyler Stieffermann had nine carries for 46 yards and a score.
Heggemann completed five of nine pass attempts for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Nowak had one attempt and an interception.
Patton caught two passes for 24 yards and a touchdown. Kell had one catch for 17 yards. Spencer Breckenkamp caught one pass for 10 yards and Wil Heggemann had one reception for six yards.
Nowak kicked three extra points.
Cam’Ron McCoy went 14-36 for 179 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, according to the St. Mary’s stats.
Caron Spann was 1-2 for three yards and an interception.
Timmy Muxo had four catches for 80 yards and one touchdown. Most of that came on a 48-yard touchdown catch on the game’s final play.
“That final play of the game is what we expected to see all night,” Gildehaus said. “That’s what McCoy did on the game film we saw.”
Kevin Coleman caught four passes for 27 yards. Javante Chandler had three catches for 30 yards and one score. Chase Hendricks caught two passes for 27 yards and DeShawn Fuller caught two passes for 18 yards.
St. Mary’s credited Fuller with six carries for 24 yards to lead the way.
Coleman had three kick returns for 66 yards, but Borgia was able to keep him from breaking away for another touchdown.
Gabe Booker had 11 total tackles while Fuller ended with 10. Kobe McClendon was credited with three of the team’s four sacks.
Box Score
StM — 0-0-0-7=13
BOR — 0-12-14-7=33
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
BOR - Tyler Stieffermann 22 run (Pass failed), 11:52
BOR - Ryan Kell 17 pass from Sam Heggemann (run failed), 1:14
Third Quarter
BOR - Heggemann 6 run (Jake Nowak kick), 3:35
BOR - Andrew Patton 17 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick) 0:36.4
Fourth Quarter
StM - Javante Chandler 16 pass from Cam’Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 4:33
BOR - Heggemann 2 run (Nowak kick), 1:36
StM - Tim Muxo 48 pass from McCoy (No extra point attempt), 0:00