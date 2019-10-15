The world didn’t come to an end, but St. Dominic’s long winning streak over the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Knights did Tuesday in O’Fallon.
Borgia (7-7, 2-1) beat the Crusaders (6-8, 1-2), 3-1.
“It is a big win for this team and the program,” Borgia Head Coach Danny Strohmeyer said. “It also is a confidence booster for our guys. I told them after the game that this means we can play with anybody. St. Dominic always has a full team of highly skilled players and this year was no exception.”
The Knights opened scoring near the 25-minute mark when Trent Strubberg scored after fighting his way through the St. Dominic defense. That was the only tally of the first half.
“They put a lot of pressure on us early, but we were able to withstand it,” Strohmeyer said. “As the first half went on, we realized we could move the ball on them and that opened up more space in the midfield.
“When we are able to control the ball, our whole team can move forward knowing there will not be an immediate turnover,” Strohmeyer said. “As we stretch the field, it stretches them and opens more space. We were able to exploit that space in the midfield to play ball to our strikers.”
Strubberg made it a brace within the first two minutes of the second half.
St. Dominic’s Tanner King scored with 22 minutes left to play, cutting it to 2-1, before Jake Nowak scored to restore the two-goal lead.
Zach Mort, Aidan Ottens and Noah Simmons recorded one assist apiece for the Knights.
“The three midfielders got the three assists, Simmons, Ottens and Zach Mort,” Strohmeyer said. “If the mids are getting assists, they are doing their job. Strubberg put in two goals and Nowak had one. All three goals were legitimate goals with great finishes. It truly was an entire team effort and win for us.”
Kurt Politte made six saves.
“St. Dominic had their chances, but Politte in goal and our defense led by Aiden Brundick and Roel Flores played tough and held together,” Strohmeyer said. “In the second half, Brundick cleared the ball off the line on a ball that got past Politte to save a goal.”
For St. Dominic, Gavin Brown assisted on the goal. Will Nicholson made eight saves in goal.
Borgia hosts Washington Friday with the varsity game starting at 6:45 p.m. Borgia returns to Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action Tuesday, hosting Tolton Catholic. The varsity game is expected to start around 6 p.m. as Tolton only has enough players for a half of junior varsity competition.