Three pitchers, no hits allowed, two home runs and one win.
Hosting Tolton Catholic from Columbia Tuesday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights won their Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division opener, 10-0.
Borgia improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the league.
Three Borgia pitchers, Cody Tuepker, Brandon Stahlman and Adam Molitor, threw the no-hitter.
“Our pitching was good today,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “Cody Tuepker, Brandon Stahlman, and Adam Molitor combined for a no-hitter.”
Tuepker went 2.2 innings, allowing four walks while striking out three. He threw 45 pitches.
Stahlman was next, throwing 20 pitches over 1.1 innings. He struck out three.
Molitor threw the final two innings, expending 33 pitches while allowing two walks and striking out two.
“With the tournament this weekend, they were all on pitch limits so there was no debate on moving guys in and out on the mound,” Struckhoff said. “I love how our pitchers have competed so far. Louie Eckelkamp, also, did an outstanding job working with the pitchers on calling the game.”
Offensively, Borgia rapped out 13 hits, including two home runs.
Jack Czeschin hit a two-run home run to left field in the second inning.
However, the one people were talking about was Joe Schmidt’s two-run home run in the sixth, which was blasted over the left field fence. It was his second homer of the season.
“Joe’s home run was launched,” Struckhoff said. “That’s about as far a ball as I’ve seen hit on our field. Jack Czeschin, also, hit his first high school home run. He’s got great pop for a kid his size.”
Borgia again had to face a team’s ace in the contest. Tolton threw Derrick Evers, who has signed with Rockhurst University.
“We hit very well up and down the lineup,” Struckhoff said. “We faced Evers who is headed to Rockhurst and were able to put some good swings on him. I was very happy with our production. Adam Molitor and Louie Eckelkamp also had some really good at-bats today.”
Bryce Mayer recorded four hits while Czeschin, Schmidt and Stahlman each recorded two. Eckelkamp, Joe Perjak and Molitor each had one hit.
Borgia also drew five walks. Eckelkamp, Spencer Hunter, Schmidt, Tyler Glosemeyer and Stahlman were those five who walked.
Nick Helfrich and Tuepker were hit by pitches.
Mayer and Stahlman stole bases. Josh Garbs and Molitor recorded sacrifice flies.
Mayer scored three runs. Czeschin and Schmidt each scored twice. Perjak, Helfrich and Wil Heggemann each scored once.
Czeschin, Schmidt and Molitor drove in two runs apiece. Mayer, Stahlman and Garbs each had one RBI.
Borgia scored once in the first, twice in the second and twice in the third before being shut out in the fourth. The Knights added one in the fifth and four more in the sixth to end it early.
Borgia and Union host the Bank Classic Friday and Saturday. The Knights will host the Blue Pool with South Callaway and Cape Notre Dame.
Borgia plays Friday against South Callaway at 11:30 a.m. and Cape Notre Dame at 4:30 p.m.
The Red Pool at Union consists of the host, Jefferson City and Lutheran St. Charles.
All teams will return for two games Saturday.