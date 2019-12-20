Trailing 32-21 at the intermission, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights needed something big for the second half Friday at St. Mary’s.
The Knights got the surge they needed, rallying to beat St. Mary’s in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division opener, 61-46.
“We played pretty good defensively the entire game,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We gave them numerous turnovers for easy baskets in the first half. In the second half, we limited those turnovers.”
Borgia (3-4, 1-0) outscored the Dragons (2-6, 0-1) in the third quarter, 24-7, to take a 45-39 lead going to the fourth quarter. Borgia added a 16-7 fourth quarter to seal the win.
“Once we started scoring, the basket looked a lot bigger for us,” Neier said. “The kids went out to win the ballgame in the second half and they did an exceptional job.”
Borgia had a pair of scorers reach the 20-point plateau for the game.
Alex Brinkmann led the way with 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot. He went 3-4 from the free-throw line and the Knights were 10-12 from the stripe for the game.
Cole Weber scored 20 points, hitting six three-point baskets. He also had three assists, two rebounds and two steals. For the game, Borgia hit nine three-point baskets.
“Cole got hot in the second half, and they couldn’t stop Alex,” Neier said. “Everybody did their part. A lot of the credit for the second half belongs to Assistant Coach Adam Fischer for improving the offense. We really made St. Mary’s work and played good team basketball on both ends of the court.”
Max Meyers was Borgia’s third scorer in double digits, scoring 10 points with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
From there, it was a group effort.
Trent Strubberg chipped in with seven points, seven assists and one rebound.
Andrew Patton scored three points with seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
Andrew Dyson pulled down a rebound.
St. Mary’s had a trio of scorers reach double digits.
Sofora Rasas ended with 14 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
“Defensively, we did a pretty good job against Rasas,” Neier said. “He’s a special player. We were able to limit his touches.”
David Hughes scored 11 points with two rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Ryan Swingler had 10 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Noah Hamilton had eight points with three assists, a rebound and a steal.
Noah Johnson scored two points with one rebound and a blocked shot.
Cameron Duncan, Kameron Garrett and Kameron Taylor each had one rebound. Taylor added a steal.
The Dragons went 8-15 from the free-throw line and hit two three-point baskets.
Borgia finishes the 2019 portion of the schedule Friday at home against Cardinal Ritter (3-2). The Lions have only played once against a Missouri team so far, beating Riverview Gardens, 86-59.
Cardinal Ritter has played its other games against teams from Texas, Illinois and Kansas.