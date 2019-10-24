It’s rare for a football team to pick up two wins on the same day.
But, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights achieved that feat Friday, getting a little help from MSHSAA.
Borgia (6-2) took the tough route in the day’s scheduled game, a 34-26 victory over Festus.
“I’m real proud of the kids for overcoming the obstacles we put ourselves behind,” Borgia head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “We were down there many times and hurt ourselves.”
Trailing 26-14 at the half, the Knights scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to rally for the win. Borgia had three touchdowns called back on penalties in the first half.
“If we’re going to beat a very good Sullivan team in Week 9, we can’t have these penalties,” Gildehaus said.
The other win came after the Knights found out they had received a forfeit win over Cardinal Ritter after that team was discovered to have used an ineligible player in last week’s 54-8 victory. After the infraction was made public, Cardinal Ritter forfeited all games and shut down its program for the season. That gave Borgia the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division title as well.
District Standings
With the forfeit and the win, Borgia moved to 46.82 points, but it still leaves the Knights third in the Class 3 District 2 standings.
St. Clair (8-0, 48.34) moved to the top with its shutout win over Lutheran St. Charles. Roosevelt (6-1, 48.24) is second.
Behind Borgia is Sullivan (5-3, 39.66) in fourth. The bottom four consists of Owensville (4-4, 31), Bayless (0-6, 24.86), Lutheran South (0-8, 19.81) and Confluence Prep (0-5, 11.29). Confluence Prep forfeited two games in the middle of the season.
The top four teams will host first-round playoff games in Week 10.
Penalties Halt Knights
Early in Friday’s game, Borgia did more damage to itself. With the game scoreless, the Knights had two touchdowns called back on penalties and were stopped inside the one-yard line another time. Borgia had another touchdown negated later.
For the night, Borgia was whistled 12 times for 110 yards in penalties. Those included major penalties for holding and unsportsmanlike conduct.
Borgia was able to overcome that for 479 total yards, 374 on the ground.
Festus ran for 277 yards and threw for 54, ending with 331 yards on the night.
After Borgia’s first two scores were called back, Collin Doyel zipped 81 yards for the game’s opening score with 3:32 to play in the opening quarter. Austin Coale’s kick made it 7-0.
Borgia struck back quickly with Alonzo MacDonald carrying in from 17 yards out with 1:36 to go in the quarter and Jake Nowak’s kick made it 7-7, which is how the first quarter ended.
“Alonzo just runs hard,” Gildehaus said. “He had another big ballgame.”
The teams traded touchdowns in the second quarter. Jack Robinson scored from two yards out and Coale kicked the extra point with 7:19. MacDonald ran for another 17-yard touchdown with 4:07 and Nowak’s kick tied it, 14-14.
With two minutes to play in the half, Festus exploded for a pair of scores. Doyel got loose on another reverse and ran 70 yards for a score. The extra-point kick was blocked with 1:57 to play. Cole Rickerman then hit Dalten Yates for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 2.5 seconds to play. The two-point conversion attempt failed and it was 26-14 at the break.
Knights Change
At the half, the Knights had to do something, quickly.
Gildehaus said Defensive Coordinator Glenn Roehrig opted to change from a 3-4 defense to a 3-5.
“The biggest change was going from a 3-4 to the 3-5 and that messed them up a little bit and stopped them,” Gildehaus said. “They were just driving the thing right down the field. That’s a credit to Coach Roehrig and all of the coaches who do a heck of a job.”
With that, the Knights were able to shut out Festus for the remainder of the game.
Meanwhile, Borgia was able to play catch-up. And it all came on the legs of quarterback Sam Heggemann.
“He is a tremendous athlete,” Gildehaus said. “He missed some long passes, but they were so close. We dropped a couple of passes. That will happen. He could be a running back very easily, but he throws the ball very well. He could be a linebacker and we may end up putting him there this week.”
Heggemann scored with 50 seconds to play in the third quarter on an eight-yard run. The kick missed and Borgia trailed 26-20.
With 9:02 to go, Heggemann ran in from five yards out to tie it. Nowak’s kick put Borgia ahead for the first time of the night.
“To come back like we did showed a lot of character on the team,” Gildehaus said. “We’ve gotten beaten by some very good teams and we’ve taken that and tried to learn from that.”
After Borgia stopped Festus deep in its own territory, the Knights ended up scoring an insurance touchdown with 1:31 to play. Heggemann ran in from two yards out and Nowak kicked the extra point.
Gildehaus said he would have been content to let the clock run out, but even kneeling with the ball would have left time on the clock, so the Knights drove forward and ended up scoring.
That left the Tigers with some time and Festus was able to drive down the field before losing the ball for the final play.
“This is a team win,” Gildehaus said. “To show the intestinal fortitude these kids showed after being down in the first half was big. We stayed calm, worked on a few things and executed well. They stayed calm and now we move forward for one more big game.”
Statistics
Heggemann ran 20 times for 188 yards and three touchdowns which counted.
MacDonald carried the ball 15 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
Stieffermann had three carries for 74 yards before he left with an injury.
“Tyler Stieffermann went out with a little knee strain and hopefully he’s OK,” Gildehaus said.
Brandon Mitchell picked up 24 yards on three carries and Grayson Helm ran once for four yards.
“Brandon Mitchell had a big one,” Gildehaus said. “The entire team rose to the occasion. It’s everybody. I could name the entire team.”
Heggemann completed six of 13 pass attempts for 105 yards and one interception. Some passes were to the receivers, but dropped.
Andrew Patton was the top receiver with three catches for 71 yards.
Stieffermann caught two passes for 31 yards. Sam Schmidt had one reception for three yards.
Brady Kleekamp, playing with a cast to protect his broken thumb, had nine tackles and two assists. Two of his tackles were for losses.
“I thought Brady Kleekamp had a career game with his broken thumb,” Gildehaus said. “He got a cast that covers a little more so he won’t feel the pain so much. He was all over the field.”
Gavin Mueller made six solo stops and added three assists.
Jack King and Schmidt each had five solo tackles. King had three assists and Schmidt had two.
Vinny Fortner had four tackles with two assists. Mitchell had four tackles.
“Brynner Frankenberg and Sam Schmidt were there,” Gildehaus said.
Week 9 Preview
The Knights hit the road Friday to play at Sullivan. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We’re going to have to do different things to stop them,” Gildehaus said. “We’re going to have to make some more adjustments.”
Gildehaus knows Sullivan (5-3) looks a lot like Festus, down to the black and gold uniforms. The Eagles carry confidence into the game following last week’s 52-0 win over Owensville.
Both teams like to run, but can throw the ball as well.
Levi Hurt has completed 26 of 53 pass attempts for 620 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He has had most of his success after drawing teams into stacking the box against the run.
Dillon Farrell, Jacob Hatcher and Bode Janish all have over 100 receiving yards and four touchdowns between them.
However, Sullivan favors the running game. Ethan Krygiel is the leading rusher with 50 carries for 404 yards and seven touchdowns. Kristian Harms has 376 rushing yards and four scores on 64 rushes. Carter Dace and Trey Blankenship have run for over 200 yards apiece.
Defensively, Evan Shetley is the top tackler with 82 to go with three sacks. Kobie Blankenship has 63 tackles and four sacks. Carter Dace and Tristan Brown are top tacklers as well. Brown is the team’s sacks leader with five.
Blankenship and Hatcher lead the team in fumble recoveries with three each. Farrell and Luke Landwehr each have one interception.
Sullivan plays a physical game and is expected to be extra tough against a district opponent. It’s possible that a Sullivan win could give the Eagles a home game in Week 10, depending upon what happens in the St. Clair-Owensville game.
Box Score
FES - 7-19-0-0=26
BOR - 7-7-6-14=34
First Quarter
FES - Collin Doyel 81 run (Austin Coale kick), 3:32
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 17 run (Jake Nowak kick), 1:36
Second Quarter
FES - Jack Robinson 2 run (Coale kick), 7:19
BOR - MacDonald 17 run (Nowak kick), 4:07
FES - Doyel 70 run (kick blocked), 1:57
FES - Dalten Yates 25 pass from Cole Rickerman (pass failed), 0:02.5
Third Quarter
BOR - Sam Heggemann 8 run (kick failed) 0:50
Fourth Quarter
BOR - Heggemann 5 run (Nowak kick), 9:02
BOR - Heggemann 2 run (Nowak kick), 1:31