Down by a point at the intermission, the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights dug deep Friday in Columbia.
And Borgia’s second-half effort paid off in a 35-14 Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division win over Tolton Catholic.
“It was a game of two halves,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “Most importantly, it’s a win where we did many good things but still have work to do. Our run game has been very efficient but our passing needs to become more effective to win games down the road.”
The Knights scored 21 points in the third quarter to turn an 8-7 halftime deficit into a 28-8 lead through three quarters.
And Borgia did much of the damage on the ground, running for 280 of its 372 total yards. The Knights scored three rushing touchdowns in the game. Additionally, the Knights passed for two scores.
“Sam Heggemann had an outstanding game, rushing for 219 yards and passing for 133. He was really something to watch. Truly the player of the week for us.”
“We were down 8-7 at half as our offense was just clicking on all cylinders to keep the ball out of the hands of Tolton,” Gildehaus said. “But the second half it looked like our line took over along with Heggemann, Alonzo MacDonald who chipped in with 74 yards and Stieffermann with 33 yards. Heggemann averaged 9.9 yards per carry.”
The key to what the Knights were able to do offensively was the line.
“Our line is a work in progress but on Friday, Blake Schroeder, Mitchell Gildehaus, Vinny Fortner, Will Poepsel, Thomas Engemann and Nick Swoboda all played well,” Gildehaus said. “The line is our key to continue to improve and stay healthy.”
Borgia continues to play in the conference this week and will be home hosting St. Mary’s (2-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s
In recent years, Borgia and the Dragons have played some very close, high-scoring games.
The past two games have been played in St. Louis with Borgia holding a two-game winning streak.
Borgia won last year, 49-30, and in 2017, 37-7.
St. Mary’s last beat Borgia in 2016, 16-15.
Borgia won 50-49 in 2015.
This year, the Dragons defeated Westminster, 26-15, and Normandy, 66-30. St. Mary’s lost to Chicago Phillips in Week 2, 28-26.
Kevin Coleman is the go-to player and he has 22 catches for 527 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season. He also has a kickoff return touchdown.
St. Mary’s lines up with a passing offense which will test the Knights’ weakest point. Cam’Ron McCoy has completed 44 of 80 passes for 840 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.
“The quarterback and receiver are something special,” Gildehaus said. “Oh my, they have speed to spare.”
Besides Coleman, main targets are Timmy Muxo and Chase Hendricks.
The Dragons have had 10 different players run the ball this season with Tyriq Mack being the leader with 99 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, Achille Kpeya Jr. is the tackles leader. Coleman has intercepted three passes while three others, including Kpeya, have two interceptions.
The Knights currently are third in their district with 43 points, between St. Clair (3-0) at 46 and Sullivan (1-2) at 32.33 points. Roosevelt (2-1) leads the Class 3 District 2 standings at 49 points.
St. Mary’s is third in Class 4 District 2 behind McCluer and Hazelwood East at 39.83 points.
Statistics
Borgia ran for 344 yards and passed for 133. Heggemann led the rushing attack with 22 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns.
MacDonald was next with 16 carries for 74 yards and one score.
Tyler Stieffermann had seven carries for 33 yards. Brady Kleekamp ran three times for 17 yards. Grayson Helm had three rushes for three yards and Evan Comely ran once for a two-yard loss.
Heggemann was 7-16 for 133 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Wil Heggemann caught one of the scores and had two catches for 49 yards.
Stieffermann caught a 46-yard touchdown for his lone reception.
Brandon Mitchell had two catches for 11 yards. Andrew Patton had one catch for 15 yards and MacDonald caught a pass for 12 yards.
Nick Dyson and Mitchell had interceptions and Wil Heggemann posted a sack.
Kleekamp made seven tackles with three assists. Wil Heggemann had five solo stops.
“Defensively, Wil Heggemann is becoming a player who is opening the eyes of every team we play,” Gildehaus said. “He is big and strong and still learning his position.”
Brynner Frankenberg, Mitchell and Sam Schmidt each had four tackles. Frankenberg had three assists while the other two each had two.
Vinny Fortner, Grasyon Helm, Ryan Kell and Gavin Mueller had three tackles apiece.
“Brady Kleekamp at linebacker played well as he had seven tackles,” said Gildehaus. “Sam Schmidt, Brenner Frankenberg, Brandon Mitchell all had good games. Mitchell and Ryan Kell both came up with big interceptions. Our defense continues to improve but we know we have work to do on our pass defense.”
Tolton had 261 total offensive yards with 40 rushing and 221 passing yards.
Highlights
Borgia scored first, with MacDonald running in from two yards out with 5:25 left in the opening quarter. Jake Nowak’s kick, the first of five extra points in the game, made it 7-0.
However, the Trailblazers went on top with 7:11 to go in the half. Connor Fogue scored on a 29-yard pass from Gabe Pfenenger and CJ Campbell scored on the two-point conversion to put the home team up, 8-7. That’s how it stood at the intermission.
Borgia scored just under three minutes into the third quarter. Heggemann ran in from a yard out with 9:01 to play in the quarter and Nowak kicked the extra point to put the Knights back on top. Borgia didn’t look back.
The Knights added a 46-yard scoring pass from Heggemann to Stieffermann with 2:40 to go and a six-yard run by Heggemann on the final play of the quarter. Borgia led 28-8 after three quarters.
In the final quarter, Campbell scored on a 57-yard pass play from Pfenenger with 4:19 to play. The conversion failed and it was 28-14.
Borgia closed it out with a 10-yard touchdown from Sam Heggemann to Wil Heggemann with 1:12 to play.
“Most importantly this game goes down as a win which is so important to stay in the running for a top spot in our district,” Gildehaus said. “Our kids understand it’s not how the season begins it’s how it ends with district play.”