While it was over the river and through the woods, the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Knights didn’t take the bus to grandmother’s house Tuesday.
Instead, Borgia played in the Francis Howell jamboree, facing the host Vikings, Ritenour and Wentzville Liberty in the scrimmage event.
“When you play in a jamboree, you want to get your kids a little experience,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We’ve got some guys getting their first varsity experience and it’s a lot different. We’ve got a lot of guys out right now and our numbers are down, so a lot of times, we’re just playing the B team at practice. It’s not quite the same as going against Francis Howell. I think our kids learned that when you go against quicker and stronger kids, it takes a lot out of you physically and you have to do stuff quicker and harder to take care of the ball and guard the ball. We weren’t flying around and getting to where we needed to be at times and that’s stuff we know we need to practice.”
On the court, results were mixed.
• Francis Howell — The Class 5 Vikings won both halves of the scrimmage, 11-8 and 15-10. Overall, Francis Howell outscored Borgia, 26-18.
• Ritenour — Borgia outscored Ritenour in the first six-minute half, 12-10. Ritenour had the edge in the second, 11-10. Overall, Borgia outscored Ritenour, 22-21.
• Wentzville Liberty — Borgia outscored Wentzville Liberty in both halves, 13-12 in the first and 9-6 in the second. For the scrimmage, Borgia outscored Wentzville Liberty, 22-18.
“You like to see different styles in jamborees,” Neier said. “We tried some different things out. Hopefully, we can keep improving.”
Borgia’s biggest strength was outside shooting. The Knights knocked down 13 three-point baskets for the three scrimmages.
Borgia didn’t get to the free-throw line much and hit four of nine opportunities from the stripe.
Another positive was seeing different competition. The Knights faced three differing teams in two gyms. Borgia started at the palatial main gym and then played the other two scrimmages in the much tighter auxiliary gym.
The Knights played without top returner Alex Brinkmann. The 2018-19 Missourian All-Area first-team player suffered an Achilles tendon injury and was held out for precautionary reasons. The senior is expected to be ready for Borgia’s opener Wednesday against Owensville in the Turkey Tournament.
“We looked at different combinations tonight and everybody had a chance to get out there,” Neier said. “Alex is one of our main cogs and he’s been out there every day. That changes things around quite a bit.”
Senior Cole Weber was Borgia’s top scorer on the night with 22 points. His best scrimmage was against Wentzville Liberty, where he netted 15, including all nine of Borgia’s second-half points. That output came on a trio of three-point baskets.
Junior Max Meyers was next with 16 points.
Freshman Grant Schroeder netted eight points and was the only Borgia player to score in each of the three scrimmages.
From there, Andrew Dyson netted five points, senior Trent Strubberg and junior Andrew Patton had four points apiece and junior Trent Marquart added three.
Borgia will be a smaller team this season following the graduation of 6-8 forwards Brendan Smith and Will Elbert. Patton is Borgia’s tallest player at 6-6.
“Sometimes we passed the ball around well and sometimes we tried to dribble too much,” Neier said. “I like the idea that some of these guys were able to go in, shoot the ball and take care of it. We were able to run the offense and that’s big for guys who haven’t been in there against varsity competition before.”