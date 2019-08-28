For three days in August, the Knights of Columbus’ spotlight shone on Washington.
Father Seisl Council 1121 hosted the annual Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament at the Washington KC Hall Softball Field Aug. 16-18.
Curt Rettke served as the event chairman and was assisted by Kyle Mantle.
This was the 39th annual state event and marked the fourth time it had visited Washington. The 2011, 2004 and 1998 events also were held in Washington.
Over 500 two-person teams competed in seven men’s, four women’s and one seniors division.
The top four teams in each class received awards.
Men’s Class A
It was a sweep for Ste. Genevieve Council 1037 as Eric Roth and Danny Dallas won the title for the second year in a row. Randy Hogenmiller and Jason Eftink of Ste. Genevieve were second with Todd Huck and Jason Weiler of Ste. Genevieve taking third. Fourth place went to Ste. Genevieve’s Dave Bahr and Kevin Bahr.
Men’s Class B
Ste. Genevieve Council 1037 throwers Joe Finley and Tom Brake won the title over the Old Monroe Council 10144 team of Dave Westhoff and Mike Molitor. Molitor and Westhoff were the Class C runner-up in 2018.
Bloomsdale Council 1848 grabbed third and fourth with Jason Boyer and Matt Schweigert finishing above 2018 state runner-up team Dan Huck and Todd Viox.
Men’s Class C
Old Monroe Council 10144 throwers Dave Rothermich and Jason Reed won the title over the St. Charles Council 823 team of Brian Barteau and Michael Eatherton II.
Adam Oberle and Casey Koller of Ste. Genevieve Council 1037 placed third with Hannibal Council 907’s Kevin Fohey and Steve Fohey ending fourth.
Men’s Class D
Florissant Council 2951 won the top prize with Rick Brandt and Gary Mattingly taking the title over Troy Council 6525 throwers Michael Lorenz and Glenn Stills.
Washington Council 1121 throwers Joe Kopmann and Bob Kleekamp ended third over Scott City Council 6420’s Mark James and Craig Ressel.
Men’s Class E
The St. Charles Council 823 pair of Pat Herrmann and Scott Klump captured the title over Leopold Council 5898 throwers Virgil Schreckenberg and Jon Keller.
Ste. Genevieve Council 1037 had the third-place winner with Randy Flieg and Gabe Bader taking that spot. Old Mines Council 5936 earned fourth with the team of Jeff Lutheran and Donnie Luther.
Men’s Class F
Dutzow Council 1927 gave the area a state title as Randy Kleekamp and Paul Hopen earned the state crown.
Ste. Genevieve Council 1037 throwers Bret Shuh and Andrew Bader were the runners-up. Cottleville Council 7198 throwers Larry LaBarge and Dillon LaBarge grabbed third place with Wentzville Council 10155 earning fourth with Chuck Richey and Gary Smith.
Men’s Class G
Ste. Genevieve Council 1037 earned another state title with Brendan Samples and Kurtis Meyer claiming the top trophy.
The Old Mikes Council 5936 team of Carl Boyer and Zach Jacobsen finished second with Florissant Council 2951 throwers Michael Canizales and Norman Wiele ending third. The Ste. Genevieve Council 1037 team of Danny Gegg and Jason Basler was fourth.
Women’s Class A
Since 2011, the Ste. Genevieve Council 1037 team of Michelle Basler and Jennifer Gegg has dominated the class and they added another title this year.
It was their third state title in a row and fourth since the run started. The other title was in 2015. The team also has placed second (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016), and fourth (2014).
Oran Council 4311 had the runner-up team in Amy Pobst and Diane Menz.
Leopold Council 5898 throwers Tori Vandeven and Jenny Braun were third with the St. Paul Council 6415 pair of Melanie Zerr and Michelle Navatto ending fourth.
Women’s Class B
Ste. Genevieve Council 1037 pair Colleen Brake and Mel Huber won the title over Washington Council 1121 throwers Bev Hoeft and Lori Fumagalli.
Glennonville Council 1572 had the third-place team in Sonya Weidenbenner and Shana McBroom. Ste. Genevieve Council 1037 throwers Kara Figge and Kyla Palmer placed fourth.
Women’s Class C
De Soto Council 1185 throwers Tabitha Harmon and Chris Yarbrough, last year’s runner-up team, won the title. The Florissant Council 2951 pair of Vivian Brandt and Rachael Leo placed second with Oran Council 4311 throwers Taylor Tenkhoff and Sherry Tenkhoff ending third. The Tenkhoffs also were third last year.
Dutzow Council 1927 had the fourth-place team in Sandra Obermark and Abigail Hopen.
Women’s Class D
Nickie Thornton and Michele Boyer of Old Mines Council 5936 won the state title. Thornton had been a part of last year’s fourth-place team.
The Washington Council 1121 team of Anita Chwascinski and Monica Chwascinski placed second.
The Ste. Genevieve Council 1037 team of Jodi Huber and Amy Huber placed third with Oran Council 4311 grabbing fourth with the team of Sierra Glastetter and Carol Glastetter.
Senior Men’s Division
Host Washington Council 1121 had the top team with Kenn Obermark and Everet Marquart winning the championship.
Ste. Genevieve Council 1037 had the runner-up team of Bob Winston and Gary Grass.
The St. James Council 15935 pair of Edward Pashia and Robert Thompson placed third with the St. Charles Council 823 team of Mark Callier and Mike McClintock ending fourth.