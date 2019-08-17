Rain, rain go away!
Organizers of the Knights of Columbus Horseshoes State Tournament are hoping wet weather stays away from the Washington area, at least through the weekend.
The two-day event is being hosted by the Father Seisl Council No. 1121 in Washington. The Tournament runs on the softball field at Washington’s KC Hall.
It’s the fourth time in the last 21 years that the event has visited Washington. This is the first time since 2011 that the tournament is being held in Washington. The event also visited in 1998 and 2004.
Over 500 teams in total are expected to compete. That includes 344 two-person men’s teams assigned to Classes A through G. There will be 139 women’s teams in Classes A through D. And, 22 seniors teams have registered as well.
Throwers are coming from throughout the state, including many area councils.
Teams finishing in the top four of each class will receive trophies.
The event kicks off with a mixer Friday night at the Washington KC Hall. This is open to the public and starts at 5 p.m. This will include a Texas Hold ’em Tournament and a Corn Hole Tournament.
Competition starts Saturday at 9 a.m. for men, women and seniors with matches continuing throughout the day. Action resumes Sunday at 9 a.m. and runs through its conclusion.
Curt Rettke is the event chairman and Kyle Mantle is the co-chairman for this year’s event.