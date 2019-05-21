Borgia and Union are quarterfinal bound.
Both the Borgia baseball Knights and Union soccer Lady 'Cats won sectional games Tuesday prior to storms blowing through the area.
The Baseball Knights (20-7) of St. Francis Borgia Regional are playing on in the Class 4 state playoffs after a 7-6 victory on the road at Lutheran South (22-10) Tuesday.
The Lancers, serving as the away team on the scoreboard, never trailed until the bottom of the sixth inning when Borgia rallied for three runs to take a 7-6 advantage into the final frame.
Second baseman Jack Czeschin delivered the big hit on a two-RBI triple to plate the tying and go-ahead runs.
Bryce Mayer was the winning pitcher, holding Lutheran South to just one run in the final 3.1 innings.
The Knights will host Sikeston (16-7) in the quarterfinal round Thursday at a time to be determined.
Union's girls got a penalty kick goal from Hailey Cloud and another goal from Ella Keltner to defeat Rolla 2-0 at Stierberger Stadium.
Union (25-1-1) will host Glendale (17-1-1) in a quarterfinal game Saturday, time TBA. Union defeated Glendale earlier this season in Springfield.
Read more about the game in the weekend edition of The Missourian.