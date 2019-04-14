By one stroke, the St. Francis Borgia Regional golf Knights managed to edge Tolton Catholic Wednesday.
“It was a tight one,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “There were really windy conditions on a really tough course.”
Brady Linz of Borgia was the medalist with a score of 39. Zach Unnerstall was next with a score of 43.
William Warden carded a round of 44, including an eagle on the eighth hole.
“He knocked it in from about 70 yards out,” Neier said.
Clayton Swartz shot 47 and Mark Maguire ended at 48.
Borgia also won the JV match, 201-218. Borgia’s Carter Lange and Tolton’s Noah Nichols tied for medalist honors at 45.