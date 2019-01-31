Led by three weight class winners, the St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestling Knights placed fourth at Saturday’s Archdiocesan Athletic Association Meet.
Borgia scored 46 points in the event with only six.
“We had a roster of six wrestlers today and all six placed,” Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said. “Joseph Lause, Grant Straatmann and Braedyn Frankenberg all placed first in their weight class. Nathan Boone, Brynner Frankenberg and Thaddeus Isgrigg all placed third. The entire team worked hard and performed well. I’m a glad to see the progress in their effort and technique.”
Tolton Catholic was the winner with 73.5 points. Host St. Mary’s was second at 69 with Lutheran St. Charles placing third with 64 points.
Borgia finished in front of Bishop DuBourg (32.5) and O’Fallon Christian (23.5) in the meet.
Joseph Lause (113) won both of his matches to claim the title in his weight class. He pinned O’Fallon Christian’s Caleb Little in 1:35 and Lutheran St. Charles’ Will Sellenschueter in 1:38.
Grant Straatmann (138) also went 2-0 in the meet to win the title. He pinned Drew Vogel of St. Mary’s in 3:40 and O’Fallon Christian’s Michael Gerow in 1:43.
Braedyn Frankenberg (182) needed an extra round to win at his weight class. He pinned all three of his foes, Adam Willett of St. Mary’s in 3:52, Austin Holt of Lutheran St. Charles in 2:45, and Nicholas Gibbons of Tolton Catholic in 2:45.
The other three Borgia wrestlers each placed third. Nathan Boone (145), Brynner Frankenberg (160) and Thaddeus Isgrigg (195) were those wrestlers.
Brynner Frankenberg pinned Tolton Catholic’s Carson Atkins in 2:00 before losing by a pin to DuBourg’s Luke Enright in 0:32.
Ian Cordell of St. Mary’s pinned Frankenberg in 1:28. Frankenberg then pinned Will Wichmann of Lutheran St. Charles in 3:13.
Thaddeus Isgrigg was pinned by DuBourg’s Thomas Schroeder in 3:20, Lutheran St. Charles’ Anthony Heard in 0:32 and Tolton Catholic’s Montgomery Mills in 0:19.
Isgrigg pinned Wesley Cornell of St. Mary’s in 3:14.
Boone lost his first match to Brennan Langdon of St. Mary’s by a pin in 2:30. He lost by a pin to TJ Stokes of Lutheran St. Charles by a pin in 1:14.