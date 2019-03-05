For Dave Neier’s St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Knights, it was worth the long trip, and the long wait.
Borgia (15-11) defeated Moberly (14-11) Tuesday in the Class 4 District 8 semifinals in Hannibal, 64-55.
“I thought we played well offensively and we had contributions from a lot of players,” Neier said. “Defensively, I thought we did a pretty good job.”
Two hours from home, Borgia played the fourth game of the night with a 9 p.m. start time Tuesday.
The win puts Borgia into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. title game against host Hannibal (18-4).
Borgia built up a 19-12 lead after one quarter and was up 31-22 at the half.
Borgia continued to add to the lead in the second half, leading 47-32 headed into the fourth quarter.
Moberly made a late run, but Borgia was able to keep the lead around nine points for rest of the game.
“We were able to put in some free throws to seal the win,” said Neier.
The Knights had a balanced effort for the game.
Alex Brinkmann led the Knights in scoring with 22 points while slashing to the basket. He also posted seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“Alex had a big game going to the basket,” Neier said. “He helped us build up a comfortable lead in the third quarter.”
Borgia’s twin towers, 6-8 seniors Will Elbert and Brendan Smith combined for 21 points.
Smith scored 12 points with 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and one steal.
Elbert posted nine points and seven rebounds.
“Will and Brendan did a great job inside,” Neier said.
Cole Weber came off the bench to score 11 points and had two of Borgia’s four three-point baskets. Weber also had two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Max Meyers also hit a pair of three-point baskets and ended with eight points, three assists and two steals.
Trent Strubberg played the entire game with two points, six assists and four rebounds.
“Cole and Max hit threes,” Neier said. “Trent did a good job as well.”
Ryan Kell added a steal.
Neier said his team did a solid job defensively against Moberly’s top scorer, Braedan Wetrich, holding him to seven points in the first half.
“He ended up with 28 points, but his shooting at the end of the game was unbelievable,” Neier said. “He was hitting them from the volleyball spiking line.”
Neier also praised Moberly’s Andre Bell, who scored 11 points.
“He had a big first half and did a great job taking the ball to the basket,” Neier said.
Next for Moberly was Gavin Steward with eight points.
Trey Koester posted six points for the Spartans while Dominic Stoneking added two.