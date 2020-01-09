Ending both the second and third quarters on their terms, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights became the first team to win at Sullivan this season.
Borgia (4-5) ended both the middle periods with a three-point shot from senior guard Trent Strubberg in the closing seconds. Though Friday was Sullivan’s courtwarming event, the Knights ended the evening with a five-point win over the Eagles (5-2), 54-49.
“They have a pretty good team and they fought they whole way, so give them a lot of credit,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said of the host team. “Every time we got a spurt and got a little bit of a lead, they found a way to counter and get back into the game. It was a great high school atmosphere tonight, playing on a Friday night and we had a lot of our kids show up. They had a big crowd and a lot of noise. That’s what makes it fun.”
The Knights held a slight 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. After two lead changes in the second quarter, the Knights were still clinging to a one-point lead when Strubberg’s first period-ending made it a 28-24 score at halftime.
Strubberg’s fourth and final three-point basket of the game closed out the third quarter with Borgia leading, 45-36.
“Trent Strubberg hit some big shots for us and he really played some great defense,” Neier said. “He was on (Owen) Farrell for most of the game. Farrell is an electric player. He can really get around and drive the ball and he’s a tough outside shooter. He’s really tough to guard and I thought Trent really did a good job.”
Sullivan battled back to come as close as a two-point difference with possession of the ball, but was unable to draw any closer. A three-pointer from Borgia junior Max Meyers with just over two minutes remaining extended the lead back to five points, 52-47.
Strubberg ended with a team high of 15 points.
Andrew Patton and Cole Weber each added 10 points.
Meyers scored nine points. Andrew Dyson and Alex Brinkmann both netted five points.
Brinkmann grabbed a team high of five rebounds.
Meyers, Patton and Strubberg each finished with two rebounds. Aiden Brundick and Weber pulled down one rebound apiece.
Strubberg dealt out five assists. Brinkmann made four assists. Meyers and Patton were credited with three assists apiece. Dyson and Weber each turned in one assist.
Strubberg, Brinkmann and Meyers each made two steals.
Brinkmann turned in two blocked shots. Patton and Weber each blocked one.
Jordan Woodcock led the Eagles with 15 points, all of which came from beyond the three-point line.
Dillon Farrell was next for Sullivan with eight points. Dallas Blankenship added seven points. Owen Farrell and Kolton Keen both netted six points. Josh Wiese added five points. Jacob Hatcher rounded out the scoring with two points.
Borgia went on the road to play Archdiocesan Athletic Association rival St. Dominic Tuesday night and returns home Friday to host Tolton at 7:15 p.m.