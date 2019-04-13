Scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh, the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights picked up a win which could impact the Class 4 District 4 seedings.
Borgia (7-4) defeated Sullivan (8-3) at Borgia, 6-5.
“I was very proud of the guys for the way they battled through adversity in this game,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “Even when we were down, you could sense the confidence from the team. Sullivan is a great team and we knew they would come ready to play.”
Both teams are slated to play in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament later this spring. Union is the host site.
The Knights fought from behind the entire game after Sullivan took a 2-0 lead with a two-out hit in the top of the first.
Borgia lined into double plays in both the first and second innings, ending rallies. Sullivan added two more runs to the lead in the fourth. Borgia came back with three in the bottom of that inning.
Sullivan scored its final run in the top of the fifth and the 5-3 lead held up until the final inning.
“We had some tough breaks early with a couple of line drive double plays,” Struckhoff said. “However, we knew if we kept coming up and having good at bats, things could turn in our favor, which it eventually did. Any win is fun, but to get the walk off in a big game is an incredible feeling.”
Seventh Inning
Borgia’s seventh inning started with Adam Molitor reaching on an infield single and Brandon Stahlman following with a double to right.
Joe Perjak then reached on an error which loaded the bases.
Jack Czeschin doubled to right, scoring both Molitor and Stahlman to tie the game, 5-5.
Bryce Mayer then was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Joe Schmidt drew a walk on five pitches to bring home Perjak with the winning run.
Statistics
Neither starting pitcher had a part in the decision.
Logan McCummiskey went six innings for Sullivan, allowing three runs on seven hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Borgia’s Joe Schmidt went five innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and three walks. He struck out three.
Getting the win was Stahlman, who went two innings, allowing a pair of hits and a walk.
“Joe Schmidt didn’t have his best stuff, but he still battled on the mound,” Struckhoff said. “We also played solid defense behind him. Brandon Stahlman was able to close it out and pick up the win. He continues to be solid in relief.”
Josh Wiese took the loss for the Eagles, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits, a walk and a hit batter.
Offensively, Sullivan had more hits, 11-10, but Borgia had the bigger hits with two home runs and three doubles. Sullivan had two doubles.
Czeschin, Spencer Hunter, Louie Eckelkamp and Stahlman each had two hits. Schmidt and Molitor had one hit apiece.
Eckelkamp and Schmidt homered.
Czeschin, Hunter and Stahlman doubled.
“We were tough up and down the lineup,” Struckhoff said. “Joe Schmidt and Louie Eckelkamp got us back in the game with two home runs in the fourth. Those were big time at-bats. Jack Czeschin, Spencer Hunter, and Brandon Stahlman also collected some big hits during the game. We made a lot of hard outs in this game, also.”
Schmidt and Hunter walked. Nick Helfrich and Mayer were hit by pitches.
Czeschin stole a pair of bases. Schmidt, Hunter, Eckelkamp, Molitor, Stahlman and Perjak scored runs.
Czeschin, Schmidt and Eckelkamp each drove in two runs.
For Sullivan, Jacob Miller and Cody McKinney each had four hits. The others came from Jacob Hatcher, Will Allen and Blayten Nolie.
Hatcher and Nolie doubled.
JD McReynolds, Hatcher, Garrett Juergens and McCummiskey walked.
Juergens added a sacrifice fly.
McKinney scored twice. McReynolds, Juergens and Nolie scored once.
Hatcher drove in two. Miller, Juergens and Nolie had one RBI apiece.