The St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights are state champions.
Borgia (23-7) defeated Westminster Christian Academy (29-7), 13-1, Friday in the championship contest.
The Knights capitalized on three Westminster errors in the third inning to spark a seven-run rally.
Borgia built a 13-0 lead before Westminster was able to manage its one run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Bryce Mayer was the winning pitcher for the Knights, pitching the complete game and allowing just two hits.
This was the first baseball state championship in the school's history. The Knights had previously been to the state semifinals three times and the title game twice.
