What a difference a day makes.
A night after the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Knights fell to crosstown rival Washington in the Turkey Tournament semifinals, the Knights came back to beat Pacific for third place, 53-39.
“When you play Pacific, it’s always going to be a hard-fought game from start to finish,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “I think our kids were ready to go out and play tonight. We did some things a lot better, moving on defense and getting into position on defense. We did a better job on the boards and a little better job blocking out. Pacific crashes the boards so well, but we did a little better job of not giving them as many as they get.”
Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer felt the effort was there for his team.
“We made a few shots early,” VanLeer said. “We had it back to four with a few minutes to go and we just couldn’t get a shot to fall. I thought we fought hard all night.”
Borgia was the top seed in the 67th Annual St. Francis Borgia Thanksgiving Tournament while Pacific was seeded third. The game also was a rematch of the 2018 championship game.
“Both teams played hard and it was a good basketball game,” Neier said. “We were able to get to them early. We try to remind our kids to get out, know where they are and get a hand into their face and making it tough for them to shoot.”
The Indians, who lost to Ft. Zumwalt North in the semifinals Friday night, opened with a 5-0 advantage before Borgia started to fight back.
Pacific led 13-11 after eight minutes of action.
The Indians held an edge for much of the second quarter as well. With 3:23 left in the half, Borgia’s Andrew Dyson scored off of a steal and was fouled. That gave the Knights a 23-22 advantage and came during an eight-point Borgia run.
That run helped the Knights take a 29-25 lead at the intermission.
In the third quarter, Borgia started to add to the lead and took a 10-point advantage when Trent Strubberg hit a buzzer-beating three, 42-32.
Oddly, that was the only three-point basket in the game for the Knights. Borgia went 1-12 from beyond the arc for the contest.
“We had a game plan where we didn’t want to let them get three-point shots off,” VanLeer said. “Gavin Racer guarded (Cole) Weber and we had a game plan for him. Gavin did a great job on him.”
Neier said his team has to learn how to compete when the outside shots aren’t falling.
“That’s where we have to be a little smarter,” said Neier. “We put up a couple of threes with under four minutes left where we should have been running our offense more. It got to the point where Pacific had to pressure us. We did a good job of moving the ball and getting a higher percentage shot. We hope to shoot threes better, but when they’re not falling, you’ve got to find ways to win.”
With 4:29 to play, Pacific junior Don’TA Harris scored and was fouled. He hit the free throw and that started a six-point Pacific run. With 3:47 to play, the Indians were down by four points, 42-38.
However, Borgia went on an 11-1 run from there and sealed the victory, 53-39.
Alex Brinkmann led the Knights with 20 points. He scored half of those from the free-throw line, going 10-12 from the stripe. Borgia knocked down 20 of 28 free-throw attempts for the game.
Brinkmann made it a double-double with 10 rebounds. He also had three assists and one steal.
“Brinkmann hurt us going to the hole and getting to the free-throw line,” VanLeer said.
Dyson came off the bench to close with 13 points. He was 5-7 from the free-throw line. He added six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Strubberg, a senior, made the all-tournament team and scored nine points with five assists, five steals and three rebounds. He went 4-5 from the free-throw line.
Andrew Patton had six points with eight rebounds, two blocked shots, an assist and a steal.
Cole Weber scored three points with seven rebounds and one steal.
Max Meyers missed part of the game due to an injury, but still had two points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Harris was Pacific’s leading scorer and its representative on the all-tournament team. He scored 11 points with four rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and one steal. He was 5-6 from the free-throw line and Pacific went 7-14 from the stripe in the game.
Dylan Myers was next with eight points, four rebounds and an assist. He hit two of the four Pacific three-point baskets. Pacific went 4-20 from beyond the arc in the game.
Gavin Bukowsky and Jeremiah Murray each scored five points. Bukowsky also had a steal. Murray added three rebounds and a steal.
Quin Blackburn, a freshman, had four points, four rebounds and one assist.
Devin Casey scored three points with two rebounds.
Gavin Racer netted two points and pulled down two rebounds with one steal.
Carter Myers had one point, five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
“I thought Carter Myers played extremely hard on defense tonight,” VanLeer said. “He was on the floor really working his tail off.”
Both coaches hope their teams learned from the tournament.
“We learned that we’re going to play awfully hard on defense and make sure we get position on defense,” Neier said. “We’ve got to block out because they’re bigger. We’ve got to get position because they’re going to crash the boards. We’ve got to get a body in the lane. We’ve got to be patient on offense and get good shots.”
VanLeer said his team learned as well.
“Hopefully, we learned that we have to practice hard every day,” VanLeer said. “We have some days were our practice isn’t very good. Last night, we played like one of our bad practices. Every practice counts in everything we do. We’re coaching them so they have the best chance to win.”