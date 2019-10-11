Both of the area’s boys swimming programs competed Saturday in the Ft. Zumwalt North Invitational at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
St. Francis Borgia Regional placed seventh in the 10-team event with 180 points while Washington was 10th at 64 points.
“We had a great meet,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “Our biggest downfall was that we lost one of our four upperclassman to the band festival, so I didn’t have enough boys to run two relays in all the relay events.
“In hindsight, I probably should have put in at least one JV Relay, but this meet for us was more about personal bests. We were aiming to drop time and they did just that.”
Ft. Zumwalt East was the winner with 437.5 points. Cape Notre Dame was the runner-up at 396 points.
Host Ft. Zumwalt North was third at 279 points while Timberland ended at 273 points and the Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian combined team scored 251.5 points.
Wentzville Liberty was sixth at 206 points with Borgia placing seventh. Francis Howell North ended eighth at 139 points with McCluer North ninth at 98 points and Washington rounding out the team scores.
Area finishers were:
• Borgia’s Gabe Rio was third in the 50 freestyle in 24.02.
• Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay team of Carter Lange, Ryan Kluesner, Rio and Aidan Garlock placed third in a time of 3:47.45.
• Garlock swam to fourth in the 100 butterfly in 59.89.
• Borgia’s Garlock netted fifth in the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:14.60.
• Borgia’s team of Lange, Kluesner, Rio and Garlock ended fifth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.45.
• Rio ended sixth in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.88.
• Will Jett of the Knights finished sixth in the 500 freestyle in 6:08.64.
• Kluesner of Borgia was seventh in the 100 freestyle in 57.41.
• Borgia’s Jett was seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.34.
• The Washington 400 freestyle relay team of Todd Bobo, Gavin Poole, Aidan Brinkmann and Zane Johnson ended seventh in 4:15.11.
• Washington’s 200 individual medley relay of Bobo, Richard Hutson, Poole and Aidan Brinkmann placed ninth in 2:11.89.
• The Blue Jays also were ninth in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:00.11. Swimming were Zane Johnson, Gavin Poole, Miles Hellebusch and Aaron Brinkmann.
• Borgia’s 200 medley relay team of Andrew Haberberger, Jonah Little, Jett and Alan Weidemann ended 10th in 2:14.51.
• Bobo of Washington was 10th in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.60.
• Washington’s Johnson placed 11th in the 200 freestyle in 2:20.71.
• Washington’s Bobo ended 11th in the 100 freestyle in 58.89.
• Washington’s Poole placed 12th in the 100 butterfly in 1:15.85.
• Borgia’s Haberberger was 13th in the 200 individual medley in 2:49.58.
• Haberberger also finished 13th in the 100 backstroke in 1:21.48.
• Washington’s Hutson finished the 500 freestyle 13th in 6:41.94.
• Borgia’s Little ended 13th in the 100 breaststroke on 1:25.10.
• Borgia’s Lange finished 14th in the 200 freestyle in 2:21.78.
• Lange also ended 14th in the 100 freestyle in 1:02.11.
• Weidemann finished 15th for Borgia in the 500 freestyle in 6:57.35.
• Aaron Brinkmann placed 15th in the 100 breaststroke for the Blue Jays in 1:30.01.
• Weidemann was 16th in the 100 backstroke in 1:27.90.
• Miles Hellebusch of Washington swam to 16th in the 200 individual medley in 3:16.93.
• Washington’s Jack Courtney ended 17th in the 200 freestyle in 2:44.27.
• Washington’s Aaron Brinkmann placed 17th in the 200 individual medley in 3:23.88.
• Courtney ended 18th in the 100 butterfly for the Blue Jays in 1:33.84.
• Washington’s Aidan Brinkmann finished 18th in the 100 freestyle in 1:10.70.
• Borgia’s Little swam to 19th in the 50 freestyle in 32.48.
• Sean Barry of Washington placed 20th in the 500 freestyle in 8:43.88.
“Alan Weidemann had a great backstroke and 500 freestyle,” Molitor said. “He dropped a significant amount of time in both events. Our freshman really had a great meet, too. They all placed high in their events. Even the boys who didn’t necessarily drop time looked better. We were really working technique over the last few weeks and it shows.
“Overall, we had a great meet. It took them some time to wake up but once they did they delivered.”