A seven-run inning turned a tight game into one that ended an inning early.
The St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights (14-6) had the big inning in the bottom of the fifth to set up for a 10-0 home win against St. Clair (6-10).
Borgia opened the scoring with one run in the bottom of the first before picking up another run in the fourth. The seven-run fifth inning broke the game open.
“This was a much closer game than the score shows,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “It was a 2-0 game going into the bottom of the fifth. We were able to open it up there with some great at-bats. The big hit was a bases-loaded double by Bryce Mayer, which cleared the bases.”
The Knights finished things off with a final run in the sixth.
“We played a pretty solid baseball game outside of the bottom of the fifth,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitchell Lundy said. “We gave them five outs and you can’t do that against a team like Borgia. Instead of the game being a two-run ballgame, it was 9-0.”
Borgia pitcher Joe Schmidt hurled a one-hitter, shutting the Bulldogs down for six complete innings. He walked one and struck out seven.
“Joe Schmidt was outstanding on the mound,” Struckhoff said. “He mixed his pitches well and held St. Clair to one bloop single to right. He is one of the best around when he’s got multiple pitches working for him. Our defense was great behind him, also. We were focused on making all the routine plays, which will win you a lot of baseball games.”
Blaine Downey started on the mound for St. Clair. In four innings pitched, he allowed three runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts.
Bailey Smith finished the game pitching for the Bulldogs. Smith allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks. In 1.2 innings pitched, he struck out three batters.
Of the Knights’ 12 hits, four different players had two.
Schmidt helped his own cause at the plate with a double, a single, a walk and a run batted in.
Mayer doubled and singled, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Tyler Glosemeyer and Brandon Stahlman each singled twice and scored twice. Stahlman walked twice and drove in a run. Glosemeyer added one walk and stole a base.
“Brandon Stahlman and Tyler Glosemeyer were able to reach base four and three times respectively,” Struckhoff said. “We had six guys get on base multiple times. We created a lot of RBI opportunities and were able to come through with some big hits. When you’ve got guys up and down the lineup contributing, it makes it easier on everybody. It gets contagious and competitive.”
Spencer Hunter delivered the early lead with an RBI-double in the first inning for his one hit of the game.
Jack Czeschin, Louis Eckelkamp and Adam Molitor each added singles.
Czeschin and Eckelkamp both walked and scored a run with one RBI apiece.
Molitor scored a run and drove in two.
Tyler Stieffermann stole a base.
Johnny Kindel singled for St. Clair’s only hit of the game.
Landen Roberts reached on a walk.
Borgia hosted Lutheran St. Charles Monday and goes on the road Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. to take on Hermann.
St. Clair finished Four Rivers Conference play in a contest with Pacific Friday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. The Bulldogs will conclude their home schedule Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Herculaneum.