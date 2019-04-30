Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.