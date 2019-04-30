It took three games, but the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball Knights began a new winning streak Tuesday.
Borgia (12-5-1) won in South St. Louis over fellow Archdiocesan Athletic Association member Bishop DuBourg, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23.
“We didn’t play our soundest match,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “Even though it was somewhat ugly, we got the win and hung together as a team.”
And the Knights added to it Thursday with a 25-20, 25-19 win over O’Fallon Christian on senior night.
“It was a great night and our seniors played as much as they could in both sets,” Steiger said.
Borgia will attempt to add to the streak Monday when it visits Ritenour at 6 p.m. Borgia is at Lutheran St. Charles Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Knights play their final home match May 7 against Duchesne before going to Affton for the district tournament May 11.
DuBourg
“We won this match on ball control and defense,” Steiger said. “We didn’t have the greatest night swinging.”
Jacob Miesner led Borgia’s attack with seven kills. Nate Rickman was next with six kills while Robert Halsted ended with five, Will Poepsel and Jackson Piontek each had three and Cole Fischer and Eric Jankowski each had two kills.
Jankowski dished out 26 assists.
Mitchel Mohesky logged 19 digs. Piontek was next with three while Halsted had two. Rickman and Jankowski each had one dig.
Halsted recorded three block assists. Poepsel ended with two. Rickman had a solo block and a block assist. Jankowski made a solo block.
Poepsel and Rickman served two aces apiece. Miesner and Piontek each had one.
For DuBourg, Eli Goedeker led the way with six kills. Tyree Wesley was next with four. Billy Winterbauer had three kills while Sam Bettlach and Mason Levitt posted two. Michael Harrison, Adam Meyer, Jared Quinlan and Tyler Wheler each had one kill.
Levitt posted 19 assists while Winterbauer had two.
Goedeker made four blocks. Quinlan and Wesley had two blocks apiece. Levitt and Wheler each had one.
Goedeker served two aces.
O’Fallon Christian
Miesner led Borgia with five kills while Piontek was next with three. Halsted and Rickman each had two kills and Poepsel posted one.
Jankowski assisted on 11 kills.
Mohesky picked up 14 digs while Miesner was next with eight. Zack Dickinson and Jankowski each had three digs. Poepsel and Rickman had one dig apiece.
Miesner, Piontek and Rickman posted one solo block apiece. Peopsel and Jankowski each had one block assist.
Dickinson, Piontek and Rickman served aces.
“Our players of the game were Jackson Piontek and Zack Dickinson,” Steiger said. “Zack is a four-year senior and he hasn’t gotten much playing time. I thought he played well.”
Borgia’s seniors are Halsted, Miesner, Dickinson, Piontek and Rickman.