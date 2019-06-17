There was no answer to be had for Caleb Kleekamp Tuesday.
The pitcher for the Washington Post 218 Juniors (8-2, 5-1) fired a complete game shutout to lead his team to a 2-0 home victory over Union Post 297 (11-6, 8-3) in Ninth District play.
Kleekamp recorded 12 strikeouts in seven innings pitched. He allowed just four hits and one walk.
“(Kleekamp) was the difference in this game,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He threw 75 percent strikes, worked efficiently and attacked the Union hitters, striking out 12 on the night with just a lone walk. He was sharp and along with his battery mate, Sam Heggemann, they worked in and out of a couple of jams.”
Post 297 countered with Evan Hall, who struck out eight in 4.1 innings. Hall surrendered both runs on four hits and five walks.
“It was a really quick, clean game,” Post 297 Manager Mark Beckman said. “You know when you go to Washington that you’re going to have a battle on your hands.
Jude Tenny pitched the last 1.2 innings for Union and allowed no runs and no walks while striking out four.
Post 218 got one of its runs in the first inning when Gavin Mueller drew a bases-loaded walk.
The second run didn’t come until the fourth inning when Jacob Bauche singled through the infield to drive in Sam Glosemeyer from second.
Both teams totaled four hits in the game in what Getsee called a classic pitcher’s duel.
“Offensively, we struggled a bit to figure Evan Hall out, tip our cap to him, he was strong,” Getsee said. “However, our guys put together some great at-bats early in the game to run him up in pitch count. We were patient early on and collected five walks on the night, but neither team really had much pop in our bats against two good pitchers.”
In addition to Bauche’s single, Tyler Stieffermann, Heggemann and Mueller had one hit apiece.
Zac Coulter walked twice. Bauche, Mueller and Jack Lackmann also drew a walk.
“We gave up five walks and had a couple of errors,” Beckman said. “They did what good teams do and they took advantage of that.”
Glosemeyer and Louis Paule were hit by pitches and Glosemeyer stole a base.
“We made some things happen early, moving runners and taking a base here and there, but we stranded eight guys so getting that big hit just didn’t come on Tuesday night,” Getsee said. “Union is a good team and well-coached and anytime you get a cross-town game victory we take it and are pleased. These guys know each other well and there isn’t much unknown either way, which is why they’re always good games.”
Blake Borgmann had the biggest hit for Post 297, leading off the fifth inning with a double, but Kleekamp struck out the next three batters to leave him stranded.
Mason Bailey, Isaiah Hoelscher and Hayden Schiller had the other three Union hits, all singles.
Rylee Arts reached on a walk.
Nathan Bagley and Bailey each stole a base.