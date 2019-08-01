Expecting a pitchers’ duel, fans instead were treated to a slugfest Friday as the Washington Post 218 Seniors took on Jefferson City Post 5 in the Zone 1 winners’ bracket final at Burleigh Grimes Field in Trenton.
The game started and ended on home runs. Jack Czeschin of Post 218 hit the game’s fourth pitch over the left field fence.
Josef Keilholz homered to left field to start the bottom of the eighth, giving Jefferson City the victory, 7-6.
“That game could have gone either way,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “They had one more timely hit than us. That was really the difference.”
The win put Post 5 (26-5) into the championship series Saturday while Washington (32-5) had to win another game in an attempt to get back to the title series.
After Washington scored once in the top of the first, Jefferson City took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first.
Post 218 scored four times in the top of the second and Jefferson City added two more. It was 5-4 Washington after two innings.
Jefferson City took the lead with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Washington tied it in the top of the seventh when Louie Eckelkamp scored on a balk. Washington had the go-ahead run on third, but couldn’t plate Maguire Landwehr.
In the eighth, Washington again stranded a runner on third. Jefferson City needed one pitch to finish it in the bottom of the eighth.
The game started with a matchup of two of the team’s best pitchers. Bryce Mayer got the ball for Washington while Zach Davidson threw for Jefferson City. The same two pitched in the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament semifinals, a 3-1 Post 5 win.
Neither was left for the decision.
Mayer went four innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on nine hits, two walks and one hit batter. He struck out three.
Davidson went two innings, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out four.
For Post 218, Joe Hackmann followed and went 1.1 innings, allowing one hit while striking out two. He was pulled at 30 pitches so he could remain available later in the tournament.
Brandon Stahlman took the loss, going 1.2 innings while allowing one run on three hits.
Zach Voss pitched six innings for the win, allowing an unearned run on four hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out seven.
Offensively, Jefferson City outhit Post 218, 13-9. Washington made five errors to Jefferson City’s three.
Jack Czeschin was Washington’s top hitter with three of the hits, including a home run.
Landwehr had two hits, both singles. Mayer, Hackmann, Quinton Poepsel and Eckelkamp also singled.
Spencer Hunter, Stahlman, Eckelkamp and Adam Molitor walked. Molitor was hit by a pitch.
Joe Bauer swiped two bases.
Landwehr and Mayer also sacrificed.
Czeschin and Eckelkamp scored twice. Levi Weber and Bauer scored once.
Czeschin drove in three runs while Poepsel had two RBIs.
For Jefferson City, Justin Wood led the way with three hits, all singles.
Keilholz, Parker Schnieders, Jack Shinkle and Blake Terry each had two hits.
Shinkle doubled twice and Keilholz homered.
Gage Bax and Dawson Schulte had one hit apiece.
Keilholz and Bax walked. Zach Woehr was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Dawson Koch sacrificed.
Keilholz and Wood each scored twice. Woehr, Terry and Schulte scored once.
Keiholz drove in two runs. Wood, Schnieders and Shinkle had one RBI apiece.