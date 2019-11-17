ST. PETERS — Washington’s Mason Kauffeld became the first Blue Jay male swimmer to advance to the second day of the MSHSAA Boys Swimming Championships.
Kauffeld swam to 12th place in the 200 individual medley to qualify for Friday’s consolation race.
The remaining area entries finished the season at Thursday’s preliminary qualifying heats at the St. Peter’s Rec-Plex.
Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team of freshman Aidan Garlock, junior Ryan Kluesner, freshman Zach Posinski and freshman Gabe Rio set a new school record at 1:36.15, but did not advance. That foursome ended 25th in the preliminary heats.
Washington junior Mason Kauffeld advanced to the consolation race of the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:03.03.
He ranked 12th after the preliminary heats, one spot behind his qualifying position. However, Kauffeld dropped 1.56 seconds off of his qualifying time.
Oak Park’s Robbie Hill logged the fastest time in the race at 1:53.71.
Kauffeld became the first Washington swimmer to qualify for the state meet last year.
Kauffeld recorded a time of 1:03.63 to place seventh in the second heat of the 100 breaststroke. His qualifying time was 1:02.68.
Kauffeld’s time gave him 21st among the qualifiers.
Brayden Cole of Carthage posted the fastest time, 56.49, a new Class 1 record.
Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay team of Rio, Kluesner, Posinski and Garlock finished in 3:34.09, an improvement of 0.10 of a second over its qualifying time.
That gave Borgia 22nd, the same spot it qualified for the state meet.
Chaminade posted the fastest time at 3:13.32.
Borgia freshman Garlock pulled off a rarity, swimming the exact same time in the 100 freestyle that he had qualified at.
Garlock tied for 25th with his time. Park Hill South senior Fletcher Burns also posted the same time.
Garlock had been 23rd coming into Friday’s preliminary qualifying races. He did not qualify for Friday’s meet.
Nevada’s Ben Hines had the fastest time in the Thursday heats in 46.17.
Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Kluesner, Posinski and Rio posted a time of 1:36.15, a new school record. The old mark was 1:38.77.
Borgia placed fourth in its heat and dropped 0.86 of a second from its qualifying time.
The Knights placed 25th in the race. Glendale had the fastest time at 1:28.73.
Garlock finished 27th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.32. That was a drop of 0.31 of a second from his qualifying time. He had been 28th coming into the meet.
Oak Park’s Hill had the fastest qualifying time of 49.28, a new Class 1 record.
Borgia freshman Rio recorded a time of 58.89 in the 100 butterfly. He was 0.57 of a second slower than his school record qualifying time.
Rio placed 30th among the four heats and didn’t advance to Friday’s finals.
AJ Hulsey of Battle had the fastest time at 50.61.