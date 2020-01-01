St. Francis Borgia Regional senior Ben Juengling concluded his high school cross country career on the podium.
Juengling turned in a time of 16:21.5 to finish 17th Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Class 3 boys race at the MSHSAA Cross Country Championships.
The individual medal was the first for a Borgia cross country runner at the state meet since 2016.
“This was my goal since my freshman year,” Juengling said. “Last year I was 31st, so I really wanted to place this year and I was able to go out there and do it. I’m thankful for that.”
Juengling crossed the first checkpoint at 1,000 meters in 35th place. By the time he reached 2,000 meters, he had moved up to 22nd place.
At 3,000 meters, Juengling settled into 17th place, which he held for the final 2,000 meters.
“What an outstanding race by Ben Juengling,” Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas said. “You could see his fitness and his confidence build through-out the season. You kind of got the feeling that this was going to be a fast race and Ben was prepared to go out hard from the start. He didn’t go out crazy fast, but he was up where he could get himself in position to race. I would not have changed a single thing about his race. I thought it was perfect from start to finish.”
Juengling wanted to find a happy medium between pushing hard at the start and still saving up for the end of the race.
“I hung back,” he said. “I was maybe 40th after the first kilometer and I just relaxed. I knew I wanted to go out hard, but not too hard. I know a lot of people that went out pretty hard fell back, so I wanted to go out conservatively, but also pretty hard.”
Juengling and teammates Drew Snider and Nicholas Weber were the only Borgia male runners to compete in the Class 3 District 5 race at Big Driver in Washington the previous Saturday, Nov. 2.
While the Knights did not field a full team, all three senior boys made the cut for the state meet individually. Juengling was the individual district champion.
“It was pretty special. We’re all three seniors and we only have three on our entire team, but it was nice that we all could make it. The past three years we made it as a team, but this year we did what we could and still brought everybody to state, so that’s awesome.”
This was the third trip to the state meet in a row for Juengling, Snider and Weber together. Snider was also a part of the 2016 race.
Juengling’s 31st-place finish in 2018 was the closest any of them got to taking home a medal prior to this season. In his first state race, as a sophomore in 2017, Juengling finished 98th.
The first two state meets for Juengling were held at Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City. The event moved to Gans Creek for the first time in 2019.
“It wasn’t too bad,” Juengling said of the new course. “It was pretty flat. There’s some rolling hills in the back few kilometers. It wasn’t terrible. It was kind of a grind in the back half, but I enjoyed it overall.”
Gans Creek presents more differences for the state meet than those seen on the course, such as elevated spectator viewing areas and a timing tower at the finish line.
“I like the new facility,” Figas said. “The start, finish and athlete staging areas are much more convenient for the athletes. People will complain about this course not being as difficult as the old course and about leaving 40 years of history behind, but I think in a few years everyone will agree that cross country in Missouri is better for the changes.”