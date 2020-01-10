Among a large field at the second annual Wonder Woman girls wrestling Tournament in Columbia, one Lady Bulldog earned her way to the medal rounds.
Makayla Johnson finished sixth at 135 points to lead St. Clair’s run to 26th place out of 63 schools at the two-day tournament Friday and Saturday.
“This is noted as the largest girls division wrestling tournament in the nation,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “. . . With over 500 entries, almost every bracket was a 64-competitor bracket.”
St. Clair scored a total of 67 points. Holt won the team championship with 162 points.
Lebanon (146.5), Northwest (132), St. Charles (129.5) and Lafayette (112) each made the top five team scores. Another area program, Washington, finished in a tie for 16th place with 87 points.
Johnson posted a 6-3 record on the weekend with all six wins coming by pin. She defeated Emma Wood (Ft. Zumwalt North, 3:32), Jane Grundy (Liberty North, 0:46), Emily Light (St. James, 1:27), Madison Schmude (Staley, 6:47), Naida Abdijanovic (Mehlville, 3:53) and Jenia Howard (McCluer North, 3:28).
“After receiving a first round bye, Makayla was defeated by the eventual champion,” Hughes said.
“After that, she recorded six consecutive (pins) before dropping her last two bouts to finish in sixth. Makayla’s athleticism, hunger to always learn more about the technical aspects of the sports, and consistently intense work in the practice room was on full display this weekend. She has high expectations for herself and her team and we look forward to her run toward the 2020 state championships.”
Emma Davis (120) won four matches, pinning Amelia Crow (Oak Park, 0:58), Taji Israel-Czembe (Lafayette, 1:32) and Kiernan Sutton (St. Charles, 1:06) and getting a 12-4 major decision against Alayna Abel (McCluer North).
“In her second season, Emma is already demonstrating an important mind set, that of turning disappointment into determination as soon as possible and never let feelings of discouragement creep in during the process,” Hughes said.
“I was proud of how Emma competed and just as proud of the way she managed the emotions of the two day tournament, both the highs and lows. Our coaching staff expects she will come back even stronger at her next competition.”
Cassidy Shoemate (110), Kaitlyn Janson (130), Berlyn Wohlgemuth (187), Makenzie Turner (235) and Emma Barrett (130) each won two matches. Elexis Wohlgemuth (142) recorded one win.
Shoemate pinned both Ali Burkemper (Ft. Zumwalt North, 0:24) and Lyric Green (Winnetonka, 0:56).
Janson pinned Carmen Martin (Troy, 2:56) and Sophia Wuest (Francis Howell (2:32).
Berlyn Wohlgemuth pinned Jordan Roberts (McCluer North, 3:07) and Hannah Hoss (Rolla, 1:18).
Tuner pinned Hania Lozada (Smith-Cotton, 0:41) and Keziah Segovia (Battle, 0:11).
Barrett pinned Kouzovkov Valentina (Ft. Zumwalt North, 4:15) and Naudia Fuimanono (Liberty North, 3:15).
Elexis Wohlgemuth’s win was 2-1 decision against Olivia Chapman (Eldon).
Lili Vernon (115), Hannah Thacker (125), Jordyn Hampson (166) and Gabby Marler (135) each represented St. Clair at the tournament, but did not record any wins between them.