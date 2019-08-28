Johnson County’s fast start Saturday led to East Central College’s downfall in men’s soccer action in Union.
The Cavaliers netted their first goal just 2:35 into the game and added three more tallies before the end of the first half on the way to a 4-0 victory.
“We had some bright spots, but playing without three starters and another contributor made the lineup difficult,” East Central Head Coach Jay Mehrhoff said. “It was a very good Johnson County team and if we wouldn’t have let in the early goal we could have made it a better result.”
The Falcons (0-1-1) returned to action Monday night with a game in Fayette against the Central Methodist University JV team.
East Central hits the road again Friday, playing at Illinois Central College in East Peoria Saturday at 6 p.m.
The next home game is Wednesday, Sept. 4, against Southwestern Illinois College. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
Johnson County converted on its first major chance as Brad Tulley knocked the ball into the net 2:35 into the contest. The play started on the right side and Tulley took the ball from Marcos Vinicius to beat East Central goalkeeper Flavio Santi Junior (Christiano Furtado, Aracruz, Brazil) for the goal.
The Falcons came back and sophomore Arman Kovac (Lindbergh) found himself one-on-one with Johnson County goalkeeper Pedro Ivaskowski, but his shot sailed high and wide.
Johnson County doubled its lead with a Luke Andrews goal in the 23rd minute. Jose Ponce assisted.
Adrian Fernandez made it 3-0 at the half-hour mark with Ramon Soulolinas Bra drawing the assist.
Soulolinas Bra scored in the 35th minute with Jose Carcomo recording the assist.
It was 4-0 at the half and the Falcons were able to play shutout ball in the second 45 minutes.
Ivaskoski shared the shutout with Wiley Kirk and Aspen Gipson. Ivaskoski made five saves in the opening half. Kirk and Gipson each made one save. Kirk played 23 minutes and Gipson was on the field for 22 minutes.
Santi Junior played 85 minutes, making three saves.
Riley Nagle (Union) played the final five minutes in goal.
“As the game went on, we settled in and had some chances, but struggled to finish,” Mehrhoff said. “This will hopefully change soon as we need to start finding the back of the net.”
Besides Kovac, freshman Stephen Akot (Ichthus, Dronten, Netherlands) also generated chances against the goalkeeper.
Mehrhoff credited the defense with getting tougher as the game went along.
“Our defense played well holding out a very quick Johnson County attack,” Mehrhoff said. “They were one of the quicker teams I have seen and they were improved over last year’s squad.”
Two of the team’s top central midfielders, Leonard Sowa (Rudolf-Virchow-Oberschule) and Blake Little (Belleville West) missed the game as did defender Guy Baskerville (Ravensbourne, London, England).
The Falcons had several players shaken up during the game and a few required stoppages to receive treatment, but all were available at the finish.
With injuries limiting the roster, Mehrhoff said the team is learning that maintaining fitness is crucial. It’s a lesson the team is learning the hard way right now.
“I think we will need to regroup and work on tweaking our lineup along with some serious fitness improvement for some individuals who will need to contribute more to team success,” Mehrhoff said.