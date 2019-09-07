Over the years, Jefferson College has been one of the MCCAC juggernauts.
And that seems to be the case once again this season. The Vikings swept East Central College (5-4, 0-1) Wednesday in Hillsboro, 25-10, 25-14, 25-16.
The Falcons return to action at Rend Lake Friday. The next match is Thursday, Sept. 12, at Missouri Baptist University against the JV team.
Against Jefferson, Mariah Vahlkamp (Carlyle, Ill.) led the attack with four kills. Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) was next with three kills while Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional), Kilisitina Lutui and Aurora Pututau each had two kills.
Nicole Roper (Bloomfield) and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) ended with one kill apiece.
Kaley Roper (Bloomfield ) led the defense with 14 digs. Nicole Roper was next with six. Lilly Warrick (Bloomfield) posted five, while Vahlkamp had four. Struttmann, Morehead and Pututau each had three digs. Makalya Byrd (Central Medical Magnet, Beaumont, Texas) had two digs. Daeshia Ross (Chester Nimitz, Houston, Texas), Luzyanne Calderon-Melendez (Carmen Sol, Morovis, Puerto Rico), Makayla Bevfoden (Union), Tonioli and Lutui each had one dig.
Morehead posted one solo block and two block assists. Samantha Staab (Mount Vernon) had one solo block and one block assist. Vahlkamp, Tonioli, Struttmann and Lutui each had one block assist.
Nicole Roper had eight set assists, Pututau ended with six and Kaley Roper posted three.
Vahlkamp served the team’s lone ace.