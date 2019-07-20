It was Union Post 297’s best-ever state finish.
But Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Jefferson City Post 5 in the Freshman Legion State Tournament in Jackson left something to desire for the Union squad.
“It’s nice to finish third and have our highest finish, but we feel like we could have done more,” Post 297 Manager Ryan Bailey said. “We played pretty poor over the last two games and that’s going to be hard to stomach over the rest of the summer.”
Union (25-9-2) finished third in the state tournament, a rise of one spot from last year’s finish in Washington. However, Post 297 felt it was capable of doing better things.
“We only had two returning guys on the team so a lot of guys were new,” Bailey said. “We had some guys have success, so it was a lot of fun. This was the highest finish for us. We would have liked to have had another game or two, but unfortunately, the other teams get to play.”
Union led for much of the game, scoring a run in the second and another in the fifth. Post 297 had other chances to score, but left runners in scoring position.
That all came back to haunt the team when the Post 5 Vipers took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Jefferson City then added a fourth run in the sixth.
“Our defense has been one of our strong points all year round,” Bailey said. “I thought we had a very average game at best today. For two innings, our defense let our pitching down and that’s all it takes in baseball when you’re not hitting the ball.”
In the end, that final run played a big role. Union rallied and scored to pull to within a run.
Union had the tying run, Jayden Overschmidt, on second base when Cooper Bailey sent a long fly ball out to left field.
The fielder, Sam Schaefer, sprinted back near the fence before pulling in the ball for the last out.
Ryan Bailey said it was a good play on a ball which would have been out in many places Union has played this season. However, at Whitey Herzog Stadium, it was very much in play.
“Overall, we just didn’t play our best game,” Bailey said. “You can’t do that when you’re trying to make it to the state championship game.”
Union was able to stay in contention despite being outhit, 7-2, and making all six errors.
Post 297 was able to draw seven walks to Jefferson City’s one. Each team had one batter hit by a pitch.
Coleton Anderson, the starter against Park Hills Post 39 Wednesday, got the ball and he went four innings, allowing three hits and one hit batter. He struck out four.
“He threw a good four innings,” Bailey said. “We were hoping he could go the whole game, but he could only give us four. He gave us a good four and when he came out, we had the lead. It would have been nice to hold it. But that’s the way the game works out sometimes.”
Liam Hughes suffered the loss. He allowed three unearned runs on two hits while striking out one over an inning.
Dalton Voss came in and allowed an unearned run in one inning. He gave up two hits and one walk.
Offensively, Overschmidt and Ryan Ewald singled.
Conner Borgmann and Luke Koch each drew two walks. Overschmidt, Jude Tenny and Voss walked once.
Anderson was hit by a pitch.
Koch stole three bases. Anderson, Borgmann, Ewald and Overschmidt each had one steal.
Hughes provided a sacrifice fly.
Koch, Ewald and Voss scored the Union runs. Hughes and Alex Kuelker posted RBIs.
Blake Gentges recorded three of the seven hits for Post 5.
Nate Roark had two hits, including a big two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the fifth.
Cole Scheulen had two singles.
Jace Kesel drew the lone walk. Dalton Scheulen was hit by a pitch.
Gentges stole a base. Luke Cavender sacrificed twice.
Cole Scheulen scored two runs. Gentges and Cavender scored once.
Roark drove in two runs and Gentges had one RBI.
Chase Schnieders started and went two innings, allowing an unearned run on three walks and a hit batter.
Roark pitched three innings, getting the win. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one.
Kannon Talken earned a save, going two innings while allowing one run on one hit and three walks. He struck out one.