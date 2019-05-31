It wasn’t the way the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team wanted to finish its home tournament.
Post 218 (3-1) fell Monday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field to longtime rival Jefferson City Post 5, 9-0.
“This tournament ending was not exactly what we hoped for, but I can tell you we’d rather face competition like that any day,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Teams and games like this are what we need to make our team better, which is exactly what happened on Monday. We will tip our cap, take our medicine and get to work.”
Post 5 broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the second with six runs. The final three runs scored in the fourth inning.
The game ended on the tournament’s run rule after the top of the fifth.
Zach Voss limited Post 218 to four hits and two hit batters in the game. He struck out eight.
“Offensively, we couldn’t get anything going against their pitcher, Zach Voss,” Getsee said. “He’s about as tough of a pitcher as we’ll see all year, so if we use that as the barometer we’re going to be just fine. He was low 80s all day with three good pitches. We’re going to need to find another competitive gear to mount against pitchers like that. We scattered four hits, but struck out eight times.”
For Washington, Louis Paule started and made it into the second inning. He was charged with six runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks over one inning.
Jacob Lombardo gave up three runs on five hits, one walk and a hit batter over three innings.
Washington’s hits were singles by Zac Coulter, Cody Vondera, Paule and Jacob Bauche.
Paule and Calvin Straatmann were hit by pitches.
Post 5 recorded 11 hits, four walks and one hit batter. Dawson Koch and Jacob Watson doubled.
Watson, Austen McKim and Quinton Baker each had two hits.
Adin Sommerer singled.
Braden Hickey, Landon Plochberger, Alex Grellner and Andy Hueste walked. Koch was hit by a pitch.
Hueste and Baker stole bases.
Grellner scored two of the runs. Plochberger, Watson, McKim, Koch, Hueste, Sommerer and Baker scored one run each.
Plochberger, McKim and Hueste drove in two runs apiece. Koch and Sommerer each drove in one.
The game started with a ceremonial first pitch and Post 218 is working to get veterans lined up to throw out first pitches at games this season.
“First off, we’d like to thank retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joe Bauer Sr. for coming out and throwing the ceremonial first pitch,” Getsee said. “He gave us some great stories including his two tours of combat duty during his 23 years in the Marines. On this particular day, Joe said he was proud to represent his fallen brothers knowing they would rejoice knowing their sacrifice allows these young men to play the game of baseball as free Americans. He was a treat to have in our dugout."