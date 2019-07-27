Blake Terry twirled a one-hit shutout Thursday night as the Jefferson City Post 5 Seniors blanked Elsberry in the Zone 1 Tournament opener in Trenton, 5-0.
Jefferson City (25-5) moved to Friday afternoon’s winners’ bracket final against Washington Post 218 (31-4). That game starts at 2 p.m.
Elsberry (24-12-1) plays the second game at 4:30 p.m. against the Kirksville Post 20 Redbirds in the losers’ bracket. The winner of that game plays the loser of the Jefferson City-Washington game at 7 p.m.
Two teams advance to Saturday’s championship series, which starts at 11 a.m. The Zone 1 Tournament winner moves on to the Missouri State Tournament next week in Sedalia.
In Thursday’s opening game, Terry dominated Elsberry. Over seven innings, he threw 71 pitches, allowing one hit, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out 12 batters.
Post 5 gave Terry his offensive support starting in the third inning, when it scored twice. The other three runs were scored in the fifth, sixth and seventh frames.
Elsberry used a pair of pitchers. Blake Kendall started and took the loss, going 5.2 innings before hitting his pitch limit. He allowed four runs on 10 hits, two walks and a hit batter. Kendall struck out nine.
Dylan Niemeyer closed out the game, allowing one run on two hits. He struck out one.
Josef Keilholz had three hits for Post 5, including a double.
Gage Bax and Jack Shinkle had two hits each. Bax homered. Shinkle doubled twice.
Dawson Koch doubled. Zach Woehr, Justin Wood, Parker Schnieders and Dawson Schulte singled.
Zach Davidson and Schulte walked. Shinkle was hit by a pitch.
Woehr and Schnieders sacrificed. Woehr added a stolen base.
Keilholz scored twice while Bax, Davidson and Zach Voss scored once.
Bax drove in two runs. Keilholz, Schnieders and Shinkle had one RBI apiece.
Elsberry’s hit was a single by Mavryk Comley. Spencer Keiser walked and Sammy Bennett was hit by a pitch.