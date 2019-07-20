The Zone 1 Junior Legion champions remain unbeaten on the season.
Jefferson City Post 5 (18-0) completed a 4-0 run through the junior zone tournament Saturday at Kirksville with a 15-5 win against Washington Post 218 (21-7) in the championship game.
Both Post 5 and Post 218 will play later this week in the state tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington scored first Saturday, but Post 5 responded with three runs in the bottom of the first.
Post 218 retook the lead in the top of the third inning with a four-run rally.
“We came out hot, plating one in the first and battling hard into the top of the third, but Jeff City’s bats got hot and we could not cool them with three different pitchers,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “They can swing it and we’re going to need to locate pitches better to be victorious over them.”
Jefferson City took control in the bottom of the third inning with a 10-run inning. Two more runs in the bottom of the fourth gave Jefferson City a 10-run lead as the game ended after five innings.
“I do think if we play a solid game the results would have been different, but that was not the case here in the back end of the doubleheader,” Getsee said of the game, which was played shortly after Washington’s 10-2 victory against Rhineland Post 147 the same day. “We ran out of steam. We had a lot of emotion in Game One and I think we crashed a little. Our coaches had that feeling it could happen, we’ve seen it before, but it’s hard to guard against.”
Calvin Straatmann had the hot bat for Post 218, going 3-3 with two runs scored.
Brayden Mayer collected two hits and drove in a run.
Sam Heggemann, Sam Glosemeyer and Zack Coulter all singled.
Heggemann, Glosemeyer and Jacob Bauche each scored once.
Jack Lackman and Heggemann were each credited with an RBI.
Lackman and Bauche both reached on walks.
Lackman laid down two sacrifice bunts, including a successful squeeze play.
Heggemann and Gavin Mueller were both hit by pitches.
Glosemeyer stole a base.
“We took some great at-bats in this game and moved runners, so we had things going in our plate appearances, but keeping them off the board was a test for us,” Getsee said.
Logan Dieckman started and went into the third inning. In two innings pitched, he allowed seven runs, four earned, on four hits and three walks. He struck out three.
Gavin Matchell took over on the mound in the third inning and was able to record one out. He allowed five runs, four earned, on one hit and three walks, striking out one.
Straatmann pitched the final 1.2 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits and a walk, striking out one.
Cade Stockman pitched a complete game for Jefferson City. He allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits and two walks, striking out two.
Alex Grellner led Post 5 with three hits in the game, including a double. He drove in three runs and scored three times.
Nolan Heckemeyer tripled and singled.
Jaden Hoskins and Landon Plochberger both singled twice.
Andrew Hueste and Landry Bailey both added a single.
Post 218 will open the state tournament Thursday in the first round against Sedalia Post 642 at 3 p.m.