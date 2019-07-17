The Jefferson City Post 5 Juniors clinched their spot in the Zone 1 championship series Friday.
Post 5 (17-0) shut out Washington Post 218 (20-6), 10-0, in the winners’ bracket final of the tournament at Kirksville’s North Park Complex.
Jefferson City went on to defeat Washington again Saturday in the championship game, 15-5. Both teams advance to the state tournament this week in Washington.
James Schaefer turned in a two-hit shutout for Post 5. He struck out five batters and walked one.
Brayden Mayer opposed Schaefer on the mound. Mayer threw 3.2 innings and allowed seven runs, five earned, on nine hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Ethan Mort recorded one out in relief and allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits with no walks and one strikeout.
Logan Dieckman got the last out. He allowed no runs on three hits.
Post 218’s hits were both singles, by Gavin Mueller and Calvin Straatmann.
Mueller also stole a base.
Straatmann additionally reached on a walk.
Jefferson City’s offense was led by two players with three hits apiece — Braden Hickey and Andrew Hueste.
Nolan Heckemeyer, Alex Grellner, Jaden Hoskins and Cade Stockman each collected two hits.
Landon Plochberger added a double. Heckemeyer and Hickey had a double apiece.
Hickey scored four runs and stole a base.
Stockman scored twice. Heckemeyer, Grellner, Hoskins and Adin Sommerer each scored once.
Hoskins and Plochberger were credited with two RBIs apiece.
Hickey, Heckemeyer, Grellner and Hueste each drove in a run.
Hoskins walked twice and Sommerer once.
Jefferson City went on to win the zone tournament, finishing 4-0 at the event. Post 218 finished second. Both teams will play at the state tournament this week in Washington.