Tuesday was a night of firsts for the Washington boys basketball team.
The Blue Jays (6-0, 1-0) played their first Gateway Athletic Conference Central game of the season on the road at Wentzville Liberty (0-2, 0-1), with Washington knocking off the Eagles for the first time ever, 67-49.
The teams have met twice each season since Liberty moved from the GAC North to the GAC Central in 2016.
“This is big for our program,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We’re really pumped up for this victory and to go to their place and get a win. We had come close there before.”
Washington had a 16-15 advantage after one quarter and a 34-28 lead at the half. The Blue Jays were ahead by a 47-41 margin after three periods.
The Blue Jays held Liberty to just eight points in the final period, outscoring the Eagles 20-8 in the final eight minutes.
Washington was led in scoring by Todd Bieg, who poured in 28 points as part of a double-double effort.
“He was a monster inside,” Young said. “They had no answer for him. Most of it was from offensive rebounds. I’m not sure exactly how many rebounds he had, but it was definitely a double-double.”
Connor Vollmer was next for the Blue Jays with 11 points.
“That was his first game in double figures,” Young said. “He’s been our energy guy on the floor this season. He’s just attacking the basket and getting offensive boards and put backs.”
Jason Sides and Zac Coulter notched nine points apiece in their return to the lineup after both missed Monday’s game due to illness.
“They were still sick this game, but they plugged away and came up big for us, especially in the fourth quarter defensively,” Young said.
Jack Lackman added four points, Jarrett Hamlett three, Ryan Hoerstkamp two and Brigham Broadbent one.
Gabe McCrary posted a team high of 15 points for the Eagles.
Also scoring for Liberty were Jaden Betton (nine points), Elliot Cowell (eight), Trey Darrisaw (five), Cooper Swift (four), Alex Filner (three), David Richard (three) and Luke Linden (two).
Washington continues conference play Friday, hosting Timberland as the second half of a girls-boys doubleheader. The boys game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.