The Blue Jays controlled the momentum in the second half.
Washington (8-1) overcame a two touchdown halftime deficit to come back on the road and finish out the regular season with a win at Francis Howell North (1-8) in Week 9, 22-21.
Head Coach Derick Heflin’s Blue Jays drew first blood in the game with a one-yard Christian Meyer touchdown breaking the 0-0 tie less than a minute into the second quarter.
However, momentum turned in the Knights’ favor with three consecutive Howell North scores punctuated by a 59 yard interception return.
“We came out a little flat and they took the momentum in the second quarter,” Heflin said. “We lost focus and didn’t execute the way we needed to. We went in at halftime and got refocused, made a few adjustments and came out a different team in the second half. Our offensive line and defense really stepped up and made plays in the second half. We dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage in the second half and time of possession.”
The Blue Jays pulled to within one possession of Howell North midway through the third quarter on Meyer’s second touchdown run of the night.
Washington finished out the quarter with a 28-yard rushing score by Nate Busch, cutting the lead to one point.
Instead of going for the extra point to tie things up, the Blue Jays handed the ball back to Busch for a successful two point conversion and took the lead on what proved to be the final score of the game.
“We had taken back all the momentum in the game,” Heflin said of the decision to go for two. “We were rolling up front. Nate had just broke a 28-yard run for a touchdown. Our thought was just get him the ball and get behind those guys up front and we wouldn’t have a problem taking it in.”
Postseason
Washington finishes out the regular season with the No. 4 seed in Class 4 District 5, having earned 43.94 points on the season.
As a result, Heflin’s squad will host a game in the first round of the district playoffs, taking on another band of Blue Jays from Marshfield (6-3, 36.81).
After starting the season 1-3, Marshfield has reeled off five victories in a row to close out the regular season.
Marshfield holds victories over McDonald County, Hollister, Nevada, Reeds Spring, Aurora and Logan-Rogersville with losses to Monett, Mt. Vernon and Springfield Catholic.
The 2018 season was the first for the Marshfield program to finish above .500 in eight years.
Marshfield, coached by Cody Bull, appeared explosive in a Week 9 47-7 home win against Logan-Rogersville. During play, Marshfield scored two long touchdowns on a kickoff return and a quarterback draw play.
Other district Week 10 matchups will include No. 8 Pacific (1-8, 18.54) at No. 1 Camdenton (9-0, 53), No. 7 Rolla (4-5, 34.18) at Helias Catholic (8-1, 50.97) and No. 6 Union (6-3, 36.43) at No. 3 Lebanon (7-2, 48.07).
Week 9 Stats
Meyer led the offense, gaining 104 rushing yards on 29 carries for two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 15 yards.
Nate Busch ran 10 times for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Louis Paule gained 25 yards on seven carries and Cole Nahlik added 24 yards on his seven carries.
Trevor Rinne was 3-11 passing for 30 yards and carried the ball one time for 10 yards.
Ryan Hoerstkamp made one catch for 15 yards.
Chris Griesenauer had the team high in tackles with nine total (three and six assists).
Trevor Buhr and Seth Ruether were both in on eight tackles. Buhr’s tackles included three stops for a loss and one sack.
Hoerskamp and Joe Hackmann were both in on seven tackles and had one sack apiece.
Other tacklers included Meyer (five), Caleb Brinker (four), Korey Jarrell (three), Luke Kroeter (two) and Brandon Titter (one).
Conner Maher came away with an interception.
Kicker Blaine Straatmann was 2-2 in extra point attempts.
Box Score
Washington - 0+7+15+0=22
Francis Howell North - 0+21+0+0=21
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
WAS — Christian Meyer 1 run (Blaine Straatmann kick), 11:36
FNH — Cameron Lewis 7 run (Marshall Hines kick), 6:35
FHN — Lewis 75 pass from Patrick Koester (Hines kick), 2:08
FHN — Khaliq Thomas 59 interception return (Hines kick), 1:37
Third Quarter
WAS — Meyer 1 run (Straatmann kick), 6:38
WAS — Nate Busch 28 run (Busch kick), 1:17
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring