The Blue Jays finished their home schedule with a second straight home win.
Washington (8-16) was victorious on boys basketball senior night Monday, defeating Warrenton (9-15), 63-45.
The Jays finished each of the first three quarters with a basket at the buzzer, starting with Brigham Broadbent’s three from the corner at the end of the first period to give Washington a 12-7 lead.
Alec Brinkmann put through a two-point jumper to end the first half with the Jays ahead, 25-15.
The third time beating the buzzer, Brigham Broadbent’s three-point attempt went off the rim and Ryan Hoerstkamp was able to get the offensive rebound and tip it back in.
“That just shows our determination,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We kept the intensity up all night. We saw confidence in our kids’ eyes. I hope that confidence can carry over into our next two games because these guys all year long haven’t quit and wins and losses don’t always mean everything.”
Washington has picked up four of its wins in its last seven games with the Class 5 District 3 Tournament scheduled to start Saturday at Lafayette. Washington is the No. 5 seed and will play the No. 4 team, Parkway South, in the first round at 2 p.m.
Hoerstkamp led the Jays with 17 points Monday. However, no basket was better received on senior night than the final one, a three-point basket from the corner by senior manager Kade Uetz.
Uetz, a three-year manager for the team, started the game for Washington and came back on the floor in the final two minutes. It was in that second appearance where he made his first of two attempts on the night and finished with three points. He became the focal point of the postgame celebration.
“It was a really cool moment to have him hit that three in the corner at the end of the game because he puts just as much work in for all our players,” Young said. “It’s moments like that as parents and coaches that hit you really well. It’s more than a game out there and its about more than wins and losses. That’s a great moment for him and the rest of his classmates and family and the Washington crowd to remember.”
Brinkmann, a senior, delivered 11 points in his final home game.
Rett Corley, also a senior, and Brigham Broadbent each contributed nine points.
Jeremiah Broadbent and senior Colton Souders finished with five points each.
Todd Bieg turned in four points.
For Warrenton, Jake Tonioli led the team in scoring with 19 points.
“I thought we had a great night,” Young said. “We had two single-digit quarters defensively in the first half. We knew we couldn’t keep Tonioli down all night long. He averaged 19 points per game and is a really great three-point shooter. He got hot late in the third quarter to bring them back within six, but our kids did a great job on the boards.”
Other Warriors scorers included Brady Nelson (10 points) Sam Toenges (three), Travis Toebben (three), Dylan Smith (three), CJ Schwardt (three), Brett Smith (two) and Blayne Prenger (two).
Washington will conclude the regular season Wednesday on the road at Wentzville Liberty in a make-up game from this past Friday. The game is scheduled as part of a girls-boys doubleheader that starts with the girls game at 4:30 p.m.