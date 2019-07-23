Any way you look at it, Jackson turned out to be the big winner in last week’s Missouri Freshman Legion State Tournament.
The 2019 host team introduced a new facility, Whitey Herzog Stadium, as a complex worthy to be included in the American Legion state rotation for tournament hosting duties.
And, Post 158 showed it was the team to beat at that level this season.
Post 158 won the state title by going 4-0 in the eight-team event. Jackson outscored the opposition, 50-5.
Two of Jackson’s games were run rule victories, including the state championship win over Jefferson City Post 5, 17-1.
The other two went the distance, but were nine-run wins, 9-0 against Jefferson City in the second round and 11-2 over Union in the winners’ bracket final.
Jackson opened with a 13-2 win over Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626.
Union Manager Ryan Bailey knew Jackson had a strong high school freshman team this spring and that carried over to the summer.
“I know their high school freshman team was in a tournament we played in and they were very good,” Bailey said. “It didn’t look like too many of their boys were in eighth grade.”
While Jackson Post 158 took the high road, Jefferson City Post 5 ended up taking the scenic route. Post 5 won its first game over Sedalia Post 642, 9-8, before losing to Jackson in the second round, 9-0.
Post 5 knocked out Ballwin Post 611 in a slugfest, 15-11, before beating Union Post 297 in the losers’ bracket final, 4-3.
This was the first year Jefferson City Post 5 had fielded a Freshman Legion team and the Vipers featured a young group.
Union’s third-place finish was the best in program history after Post 297 placed fourth last year.
Ballwin Post 611, the state’s first-ever Freshman Legion state champion, finished fourth.
Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 and Cape Girardeau Post 63 tied for fifth.
Seventh place was split between Park Hills Post 39 and Sedalia Post 642.
If there was an award for wildest game, it had to be the losers’ bracket first-round game between Cape Girardeau and Park Hills.
Cape Girardeau won the game, 18-17, in nine innings. However, early it looked like it might be a blowout the other way. The teams were tied 1-1 after an inning and Park Hills went on top, 5-1, in the second.
After Cape Girardeau cut it to 5-2 in the third, Park Hills added five runs in the fourth. Post 63 got two of those runs back in the bottom of that inning.
In the fifth, Park Hills scored three times and Cape Girardeau added seven runs.
After Park Hills scored three times in the sixth and once in the top of the seventh, it had a 17-11 lead going to the bottom of the seventh inning.
Cape Girardeau rallied and tied it, 17-17, leaving the winning run in scoring position. Post 63 took advantage two innings later, getting a run to win it.
Park Hills outhit Post 63 in the game, 12-9. Cape Girardeau made six errors to four for Post 39.
Park Hills, which had 10 players against Union Wednesday, used six different players on the mound, throwing 193 pitches and walking 15 batters.
Cape Girardeau had four pitchers total 196 pitches while walking 10.