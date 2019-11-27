It’s here.
The 67th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament tipped off Tuesday night.
For the first time in a while, the same eight boys basketball teams which played in the event last year return this season.
Two games were scheduled for Tuesday night. In the event opener, second-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North faces No. 7 North Tech at 6 p.m.
The nightcap features third-seeded Pacific against No. 6 Union at 7:30 p.m.
Two more first-round games are set for Wednesday night. It could be a crowded Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium as both Borgia and Washington play during the evening.
Borgia starts play at 6 p.m. against the eighth-seeded Owensville Dutchmen. Fourth-seeded Washington then takes on No. 5 Normandy at 7:30 p.m.
Both Wednesday games are rematches from last season.
The tournament continues with all second-round games Friday and final round contests Saturday. Action both days starts at 3 p.m.
Zumwalt North-North Tech
Washington High School graduate Michael Uffmann leads the Panthers into the event’s opening game.
Uffmann grew up just down High Street and his parents are close enough that they could walk to the venue.
It’s a massive week for Ft. Zumwalt North as it also hosts a Class 5 football semifinal Saturday at 3 p.m. against Carthage. A spot in the state championship between the Jackson-Staley winner awaits.
Three key players return for the Panthers.
Guard Grant Rapplean made the all-tournament team last season.
Mutjaba Alkhald, a forward, turned heads last year with his work in the middle.
And KJ Lee, a guard, has hit a growth spurt, growing to 6-6. He’ll create matchup problems for almost any opponent.
Clemente Brooks brings North Tech back to the tournament looking for a better finish this season. The Golden Eagles were eighth last year, falling to Owensville in the seventh-place contest.
Brooks sees Bryson Fraction, Jordan Hall and Travon Jackson as players to watch this season.
Pacific-Union
Pacific returns after finishing second the past two seasons. John VanLeer is one of the longest-serving coaches in the tournament. Only Borgia’s Dave Neier has coached a Turkey Tournament team longer.
The Indians bring back guard Don’TA Harris, an all-tournament selection last year, to lead the way.
Dylan Myers is another veteran with plenty of varsity experience.
Others to watch include Jeremiah Murray, Gavin Bukowsky and Quin Blackburn.
On the other side Union is looking for an upset. The Wildcats were seeded third last year and got beat in the opening round by Ft. Zumwalt North. Union bounced back to beat Washington in the consolation game.
Chris Simmons hopes his lone returning starter, guard Peyton Burke, can return for the tournament. Another Union experienced guard, Mason Bailey, is out for the event.
That leaves Caleb Mabe, Lance Corum and Austin Helms as the only other players with significant varsity experience.
Borgia-Owensville
Both Wednesday games are rematches from last year’s first round. Borgia was the top seed last year and is the top seed again this year. The Knights have all-tournament selections Trent Strubberg and Cole Weber back.
Strubberg was the tournament MVP after a pair of three-point shots at the end of the semifinals against Normandy. The first one sent the game to overtime. The second one, from near the halfcourt stripe, won it in overtime.
Borgia has two other returning players with starting experience in forward Alex Brinkmann and guard Max Meyers. Brinkmann was the team’s leading scorer and Meyers will handle the ball.
Owensville finished seventh last year under Todd Rehmert and he’ll be looking to stun Borgia this year.
The Dutchmen have their all-tournament selection, guard Trevor Abernathy, back.
Others to watch include guards Cason Gray and Daxton Mehrhoff and forward Austin Terry.
Borgia will honor its 2019 baseball and dance teams at the half. Both won state titles.
Washington-Normandy
The final first-round game pits the fourth-seeded Washington Blue Jays against the No. 5 Normandy Vikings.
Grant Young leads Washington into the tournament with many returning players from last year’s squad.
Leading the way is forward Ryan Hoerstkamp, Washington’s top returning starter. But he’s not the only weapon.
Young has a deep supporting cast, including Brigham Broadbent, Jeremiah Broadbent, Connor Vollmer, Jason Sides, Todd Bieg and others.
Normandy is led by Nathaniel Griffin. He’s a returning coach with the Vikings and he previously coached North Tech in the tournament.
Normandy placed fourth last season, but later had to forfeit the lone win over Washington due to an ineligible player.
Players to watch for the Vikings include Dominic Wilbourn, Omarion Henry and Jamod Robinson.
Losers of the first-round games play Friday at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The semifinals start at 6 p.m. Friday.
Saturday’s action starts with the seventh-place game at 3 p.m. The consolation game will be played at 4:30 p.m. with the third-place game following at 6 p.m.
The title contest is set for 7:30 p.m.