The Pacific Indians posted a record of 2-3 Saturday in a duals tournament at Farmington.
Pacific earned wins against Sikeston, 52-24, and Warrenton, 51-30, but lost to Farmington, 50-30, Lindbergh, 46-32, and Carthage, 67-9.
The Indians had two wrestlers go 5-0 at the event — junior Callum Sitek (152 pounds) and senior Sam Williams (220).
Sitek reached a career milestone at the tournament with the 100th win of his career.
“Callum is always in the right position,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “He’s one of the most tactical wrestlers we’ve ever had. He’s a college-ready wrestler and that’s maybe the biggest compliment that I can give him. He’s a great leader for our guys to watch and learn from on the mat.”
Sitek wrestled four of his five matches in his regular weight class, but moved up to 160 against Lindberg where he won an 11-0 major decision against Alexander Lauer.
In the four matches where he wrestled at 152, Sitek pinned Farmington’s Colby Vinson (1:39), Carthage’s Eli Sneed (3:27) and Sikeston’s Devyn Tinsley (1:05). Sitek took the win by forfeit against Warrenton.
Williams pinned both Farmington’s Peyton Simily (0:15) and Lindbergh’s Matt Mengis (1:29). He was a winner by forfeit against Sikeston and won decisions against Carthage’s Alexis Vasquez (14-8) and Warrenton’s Colton Dyche (10-6).
“It’s great to have an athletic big guy like him in the lineup,” Knott said. “It will be exciting to see what he’s capable of as he learns more about the sport.”
Ethan Flaherty (106), Dillon Hall (113), Mason Lucas (132), Colton Thompson (145) and Jackson Roloff (160) were all three-match winners on the day for the Indians.
Flahery pinned Farmington’s Nate Shnur in 2:35 and won by forfeit against Lindbergh and Warrenton. He was pinned by Sikeston’s Jacob Leavitt and lost a 5-4 decision in overtime against Kip Castor.
Hall pinned Lindbergh’s Spencer Cruzen (1:14) and Warrenton’s Bryce Edison (0:54) and won by forfeit against Farmington. He was pinned by Carthage’s Carlos Reyes and Sikeston’s Eddie Foster.
Lucas won twice by forfeit against Sikeston and Warrenton and earned an 11-1 major decision win against Lindbergh’s Jackson Baker. Lucas was pinned by Farmington’s Blake Cook and Carthage’s Dagan Sappington.
Thompson pinned both Lindbergh’s Sean Williams (1:53) and Sikeston’s Cannon Gaddis (0:45) and won by forfeit against Warrenton. His loses were a pin by Carthage’s Anderson Ixcol and a 12-5 decision against Farmington’s Schmuke Branch.
Roloff was 3-1 at 160 pounds, but moved up one match to 170. Roloff’s three wins included pins against Farmington’s Luke Houston (0:54) and Sikeston’s Dominic Mullin (1:57) and a forfeit against Warrenton. His loss at 160 was a pin by Carthage’s Kellen Campbell. At 170, he was pinned by Lindbergh’s Conor Kuehler.
Kenny Thompson (126) went 2-3 with a forfeit win against Warrenton and a 14-0 major decision win against Sikeston’s Trey Scott. His losses came by pin against Kyle Crawford (Farmington) and James Hornfield (Lindbergh) and a 10-1 major decision against Selvin Estrada (Carthage).
Camron Steffey (120) won twice, pinning Sikeston’s Blayne McDermott (3:21) and winning by forfeit against Warrenton. Steffey was pinned by Austin Wadlow (Farmington), Skylar Akers (Lindbergh) and Tanner Russow (Carthage).
Liam Sitek (170) wrestled in just four matches, going 1-3. He pinned Sikeston’s Isaac Griggs (1:03). Two of his losses came by pin against Luke Gall (Carthage) and Colton Rice (Warrenton) and the third was by a 18-3 technical fall against Royce Harris (Farmington).
Warren Fiedler posted an 1-4 record with the win coming by pin against Sikeston’s Alex Hicks (4:13). Fiedler was pinned by Jake Evrard (Warrenton), Drew Felker (Farmington) and Davion King (Carthage) and lost an 11-0 major decision against Michael Gyuriseck (Lindbergh).
The Indians are hosting a home tri-meet Wednesday against Helias Catholic and St. Francis Borgia Regional, starting at 6 p.m.