No team could outpace the Pacific Indians Saturday.
Pacific’s boys team ran to a district championship in Class 3 District 5 at Big Driver in Washington, scoring 76 points, and advancing as a team to the Class 3 State Championships in Columbia this coming weekend.
“We knew it would be close between ourselves and Owensville,” Pacific Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “The boys were pretty driven and knew that their regular training on the hills at Shaw Nature Reserve had prepared them well for the tough hills on the Big Driver course.”
Owensville scored 83 points to finish as the runners-up in the district and also advance as a team to the state meet.
Other team scores included St. Clair (105), Willow Springs (108), Union (112), Mountain Grove (116), Marshfield (152), Sullivan (197), Salem (226), Buffalo (229) and St. James (258).
While the defending district champion St. Francis Borgia Knights did not field a full team, they did have the fastest runner on the day in senior Ben Juengling.
Leading the race from the early stages all the way to the finish, Juengling crossed the finish line in 17:23.8.
“Ben really got things off to a great start,” Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas said. “He has been running really well lately and he made a move much earlier than I thought he would. It is a testament to his fitness how he continued to attack a pretty tough course.”
Willow Springs runner Cole Chafin was the individual runner-up in 18:05.6.
The Knights put through three individual runners to the state meet by virtue of finishing in the top 15 of the race. St. Clair, Union and Sullivan all qualified one individual runner apiece.
Sullivan’s Isaiah Huskey was the third-place runner with a time of 18:15.3.
Owensville’s Austin Terry took fourth in 18:26, followed closely by St. Clair sophomore Case Busse in fifth at 18:27.2.
“Case ran a fantastic race,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “We talked all week about getting out to a good start and he listened. To get fifth as a sophomore on a hilly course shows how tough he is.”
Pacific’s Collin Haley was the first runner to cross for the Indians in seventh place with a time of 18:36.5.
Right behind him was Dominic Beine in eighth place at 18:47.7.
“Beine did not finish where he wanted to in the race, but qualifying was the major goal and he succeeded,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “He will come back strong next week and use this as a stepping stone. This will be Dominick’s second trip to the state meet and second time at Gans Creek, so he has experience on his side.”
Ben Brunjes was the second Pacific runner to finish, clocking in at 19:06.4 to take 11th place.
Borgia’s Drew Snider (19:09.9) and Nicholas Weber (19:10.3) finished 12th and 13th, respectively.
“I think (Drew) got caught up in the moment and probably went out harder than he should have,” Figas said. “He did get a pretty nasty cramp near the end but was able to run through it to secure his spot for state. A little smarter race plan and another healthy week and he could have a very nice result at state. Nick did another great job of running his usual solid race.”
Two Pacific runners, Nick Hunkins (19:12.2) and Dylan Mooney (19:13.2), rounded out the top 15.
The Indians thus finished with four runners in the top 15. Their final scoring runner, Brayden Van Meter, finished in 40th place in 20:52.9.
“The boys all ran really well and had set getting back to the state meet as a goal from the beginning of the season,” Perriguey said. “I’m very proud of the way they competed. This is a pretty young team with all of our all-district runners being underclassmen. They ran with a lot of confidence and intelligence. They went out conservatively knowing that those that ran a fast first mile would pay for it on the last mile. Our boys made a lot of passes in the last two-thirds of the race.”
Also running for Pacific were Cade Sutterer (52nd, 22:01.9) and Joseph Gebel (55th, 22:09.5).
St. Clair’s Austin Duff was the second runner to cross for the third-place Bulldogs. He finished in 19:30.6, taking 18th place.
Other Bulldogs runners included Jonathan Brewer (20th, 19:45.2), Noe Felber (36th, 20:40.9), Logan Smith (39th, 20:52.9), Aiden McCormack (49th, 21:38.1) and Kaden Ash (61st, 22:36).
“Senior Austin Duff was close,” Martin said. “He has shown improvement all year and he went out doing all he could. We are really proud of him. We ran three freshmen, Brewer, McCormack and Smith, and got third overall. We have a really good group of freshmen and if they stick together, their future looks really fast.”
Running for the fifth-place Wildcats were Gabe Hoekel (26th, 19:59.2), Hayden Monroe (27th, 19:59.7), Diego Orozco (31st, 20:12.3), Matt Reidel (33rd, 20:20.6), Tanner Hall (57th, 22:15) and Ronin Straatmann (58th, 22:21.4).
The state meet is moving this year to a new facility at Gans Creek Recreational Area in Columbia. The Class 3 boys are scheduled to run Saturday at 12:35 p.m.
District Hosts
Borgia served as the host school for the Class 3 District 5 race and ended up also hosting the Class 2 District 5 and Class 1 District 5 meets on the same day.
No area schools competed in the Class 1 or Class 2 races at Big Driver Saturday.
“Hosting the district meet took a lot of effort,” Figas said. “I thought we did a nice job setting up the course for our Invitational, then Washington took it up another notch when they hosted the Class 4 district last weekend. We did have to make a few modifications to the course to avoid some of the areas that got torn up during the rain last weekend.
“Our biggest challenge was finding workers to cover all the jobs for what turned out to be a long day,” Figas added. “We got great support from the school and the community. We had members of our administration and staff, as well as members of the athletic association, working the gates and parking. The dance team sold the district T-shirts. We had a parent recruit members of the Daily Run Club to help work on the course. And, of course, we had parents working from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to get all the other jobs covered. It was very inspiring to see so many people come together to run off a fantastic meet. You will have to wait a few weeks, though, before you ask me if we would do it again.”