The Indians are finding the home cooking agreeable as the end of the season approaches.
Pacific (9-14, 2-4) ended a five-game losing streak with a 38-34 win at home Tuesday against St. Clair (10-13, 3-3) and followed up with another home win, 58-39, against Northwest (3-19) Wednesday.
The teams ended the first quarter in a 5-5 tie. Pacific went into the half ahead, 16-11. The third quarter ended in another tie, 26-26.
St. Clair briefly took the lead twice in the final period, but Pacific answered both times on the next possession on a pair of two-point baskets by Jordan Cowsert and Dylan Myers.
“After one of their guys hit a 15-footer, Jordan Cowsert, a senior, came down and answered it for us,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “We made some big shots. We competed pretty hard. In the first half, I felt like we got pretty much all the 50-50 balls and we probably won the battle of the boards. Then, in the third quarter, they won that battle, and that’s why they tied us up. Then, in the fourth quarter, I felt like we got the momentum again.”
The teams played a methodical defensive first half before speeding up the game with a flurry of baskets to open the third quarter.
“In the fourth quarter, we had a really good offensive possession and we got a backdoor layup,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Then we had a couple of empty possessions where we had a couple of turnovers and a couple of missed shots. We just have to learn to close games out. We played our butts off on defense and held them to 38 points. I thought we played hard. We just have to be able to finish plays off.”
Myers led the Indians with eight points. He made three assists and grabbed one rebound.
Jacob Sauvage netted seven points with four assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
James Iliff came in cold off the bench in the fourth quarter and delivered two of the biggest shots in the final period to finish with five points on Pacific’s final two field goals of the night. His three-pointer put the Indians ahead by four in the final three minutes and he delivered a layup off an in-bounds play to make it a three-point Pacific lead with 21 seconds remaining.
“I’m one of those guys that goes by gut feeling and he’s been playing better in practice recently, shooting it a little bit better and scoring it better,” VanLeer said. “He went through a stretch where he wasn’t. We were struggling to score, so I put him in and I didn’t call a play for him right away, but after he was in and ran up and down the floor a few times and had a pretty good feeling, I called a play for him and he was wide open and knocked it down. Then he took his time on that post move and got us a big bucket there to get us some space.”
Cowsert, Garrett Evans and Don’TA Harris each turned in four points.
Harris grabbed four rebounds and made one assist.
Evans rebounded three with one steal.
Cowsert finished with two rebounds and two assists.
Gavin Bukowsky, Mason Fleming and Jeremiah Murray rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
Murray rebounded one with a blocked shot.
Fleming contributed one assist and one steal.
Kamalei Bursey and Michael Hughes led the Bulldogs with 10 points each.
Timmy Hoffman notched six points. Calvin Henry scored four points, with Justin Hoffman contributing three points and Tyler Stark one.
“I thought Timmy gave us good minutes tonight,” Isgrig said. He came in, played good on both sides of the court at times. Kamalei and Mike did a better job attacking the basket. They played through a lot of contact inside. I thought they played physical. I’m proud of our effort and proud of our defense.”
Timmy Hoffman posted a team high of seven rebounds. Hughes rebounded six, Henry four, Pepper Stark three, Bursey two, Justin Hoffman two and Tyler Stark one.
Pepper Stark dealt out four assists. Bursey and Henry each made two assists and Hughes picked up one assist.
Bursey, Timmy Hoffman and Pepper Stark each came up with a steal.
Pacific-Northwest
Dylan Myers knocked down 22 points to lead the Indians to wins in back-to-back nights, shooting 6-12 from three-point territory.
Starting all five seniors, Pacific picked up a 12-7 lead after one quarter. The Indians remained ahead, 34-18, at the half and 50-28 at the end of the third period Wednesday.
“It was one of those games that was good to get some confidence,” VanLeer said. “We shot the ball pretty well.”
Fleming netted 11 points. Other Indians scorers included Cowsert (nine), Gavin Racer (three), Sauvage (three), Harris (three), Nicholas Hoerchler (two), Murray (two), Evans (two) and Carter Myers (one).
Cowsert finished with a team high six rebounds. Iliff grabbed five rebounds. Evans, Fleming, Harris, Dylan Myers and Sauvage each grabbed two rebounds. Hoerchler and Murray rebounded one apiece.
Sauvage dished out five assists. Cowsert made four assists, Harris two and Fleming and Dylan Myers one each.
Fleming grabbed three steals. Cowsert, Harris, Hoerchler, Murray and Dylan Myers all stole one.
Iliff and Sauvage both blocked a shot.
The Indians finished out the week against Owensville that was moved up from Friday to Thursday. The Indians will conclude the regular season at home Tuesday against Rolla at 7 p.m.
St. Clair likewise moved up its final conference game, on the road at Union, from Friday to Thursday. The Bulldogs will close out the regular season at home versus Salem Tuesday at 7 p.m.