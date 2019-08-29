Two familiar opponents and a new one.
Pacific’s football Indians geared up for the 2019 season Friday at the St. James jamboree in an event that included three Four Rivers Conference teams.
The Indians squared off with usual regular season foes in St. James and Sullivan while also scrimmaging against Salem at the event.
“(We had) great energy,” Head Coach Clint Anderson said. “(We) battled extremely hard, ran to the ball well on defense. Offensive line and wide receivers stayed on their blocks and blocked downfield.”
Pacific is looking for an upturn this year with almost its full starting lineup back and an experienced roster packed with seniors. This comes after having to go with a young lineup during a 1-9 campaign in 2018.
However, the Indians are ready to put that behind them with a veteran offensive line returning four starters, a second-year starting quarterback for the first time in Anderson’s tenure as the head coach and plenty of senior experience in the offensive skill positions.
“Ian Scott, Jeremiah Murray, Makai Parton, Colton Thompson, Sam Williams (and) Matt Austin all played really well,” Anderson said. “Overall, I was very pleased with each player’s performance.”
Thompson is the team’s returning quarterback after throwing for 855 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018 as a sophomore. Additionally, Thompson ran for 368 yards and five scores last year.
Scott and Williams are among the team’s returners on the offensive and defensive line.
Austin and Parton, both sophomores, could see substantial playing time at the skill positions with Austin backing up Anderson at quarterback and Parton sharing the backfield at running back with senior Josh Rash.
Austin also impressed at safety during the team’s purple and white scrimmage the week before.
At this stage in the season there is always room for growth.
“(Our) Overall execution (needs work),” Anderson said. “Everyone knowing and executing their responsibilities. (Our) linebackers need to do a better job dropping into coverage.”
The Indians continue to face a tough Week 1 challenge in the St. Francis Borgia Knights, who finished No. 1 in The Missourian’s area football poll last season and were the runner-up in Class 4 District 5.
The Knights and Indians have met each other in Week 1 of the regular season each of the past three seasons, all convincing Borgia victories.
With Borgia losing 15 of last season’s players to graduation and Pacific returning so much of its starting lineup, the Indians are hoping this could be the year they reverse their Week 1 fortunes.