Pacific didn’t want to play another shootout with Union.
The Indians (8-4, 2-0) got their wish by scoring the game-winning goal just one minute into overtime Thursday to defeat the Wildcats (8-3, 2-1), 1-0.
Pacific’s home win propelled the Indians into first place in the Four Rivers Conference standings.
“It’s a huge win for us confidence-wise because they took them both from us last year,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Just for districts and, of course, the conference. That’s our first goal is to get that back here with us and take that championship back, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do with one more game with (Union) and two with Sullivan, which is never an easy task.”
In a similar scoreless battle last season at Union, the Wildcats ended up with a 1-0 victory after a penalty kick tiebreaker.
It was a battle of two Baileys in the net Thursday as neither Pacific’s Bailey Hoehne nor Union’s Cooper Bailey blinked during regulation and both teams played 80 minutes of shutout defense.
“I felt like the boys were looking for the perfect shot too much, rather than just pounding the goal with shots,” Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said. “They know that Bailey (Hoehne) is a good goalie and he’s going to come up with those saves, but we have to get it in our heads that we’ve just got to hit the shots and then crash for the rebounds and we didn’t do enough of that.”
Pacific got through a quick strike by Dominic Curry in the 81st minute, assisted by Gavin Bukowsky to finish off the game.
“I didn’t want to go to (penalty kicks),” Knott said. “I didn’t want that one drug out. We had our opportunities in the second half. It seemed like the momentum was in our favor. We just needed to put something together and put it in the back of the net, which we finally were able to do. Dom is just a menace up top. ...He’s so compact and strong that he’s going to use his body to win that positioning and create those wide-open breakaways like he had. He found the far post for a beautiful goal.”
Hoehne recorded 13 saves in the contest.
Cooper Bailey made the aggressive moves in the Union net that Wideman wanted to see.
“I thought tonight he played big,” Wideman said. “He was coming out and defending well on the through balls, a couple of 50-50 balls there that he won. For a freshman, he’s really coming up big for us.”
Rolla
A six-game winning streak came to an end for the Indians the previous night as Rolla (10-4-1) notched a 3-2 win at Pacific on Wednesday.
“I know we’re going to have a lot more confidence after that loss,” Knott said. “I could see it on my kids’ faces when they walked off the field. They were no longer beaten down after a Rolla game. They knew that they had a chance and an opportunity to take that game and that’s going to be huge going into the district.”
The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead into the half.
Jacob Sauvage and Curry scored the two Pacific goals in the second half.
Geoff Hayden and Faolin Kreienkamp were each credited with an assist.
Hoehne was 14-17 in save chances.
Pacific tied the game before Mohamed Alamaldiem’s second goal of the night gave Rolla back a 3-2 lead in the 75th minute of play.
Evan Moore scored the other Rolla goal.
Gabe Stanislawski, Alamaldiem and Moore each had an assist.