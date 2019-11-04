The Pacific soccer Indians couldn’t end the regular season without a couple more overtime games.
Pacific (14-7) split its last two games of the season, both ending with a 2-1 score in extra time.
The Indians lost Tuesday at Seckman (14-9), but won at Windsor (5-17) Wednesday.
Windsor
Pacific goalkeeper Bailey Hoehne recorded 12 saves in the winning effort.
Geoff Hayden scored the winning goal three minutes into the extra time.
Lucas Goughenour netted the other Pacific goal in the first half, leading to a 1-1 tie at the intermission.
Dominic Curry and Jacob Sauvage were credited with assists for the Indians.
Max Kimbrough scored the Windsor goal, assisted by Tanner Berry.
Jared Tanner posted 13 saves in the Windsor net.
Seckman
Blake Bearden put in the Pacific goal Tuesday, assisted by Sauvage.
Hoehne made 19 saves.
Isaac Hoog scored both of the Seckman goals.
Caleb Ray was credited with an assist.
Jake Deaver was the winning goalkeeper for Seckman. He recorded one save in 43 minutes.
Deaver split time in the net with Severn Baez, who was 2-3 in save chances in 40 minutes.
Pacific begins postseason play Monday in the Class 3 District 8 Tournament at Union. The Indians play Rolla in the first round at 7 p.m.