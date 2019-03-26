Wait and see.
Pacific baseball (1-1) is waiting as of print to see which final round it will host in the Four Rivers Classic. The Indians opened the season at home Tuesday with a 3-1 win against St. James (0-1), but then lost the second contest in pool play on the road at Montgomery County (1-0) Wednesday, 7-2.
Those three teams in Pool C will each host a final round of the tournament Saturday — either the gold, silver or bronze final. However, the teams will have to wait for the conclusion of Friday’s game between St. James and Montgomery County to see who will host which. Washington and Rolla both advanced to the gold final. St. Clair and Sullivan will join the second place team from Pool C in the silver final. The third-place finisher in Pool C will host Owensville and Hermann in the bronze final.
St. James
Pitchers Tyler Anderson, Alec Lonsberry and Gavin Racer combined to hold the Tigers to just one run in the season-opening contest.
“Our defense played pretty well and got them out of some tight jams,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We turned in a couple of double plays and just made some solid defense behind (them).”
Pacific opened the scoring with a two-RBI single by catcher Jordan Cowsert in the bottom of the third inning.
The Indians tacked on an insurance run in the fourth on an RBI single to right field by Anderson.
“We’ve been preaching to our guys to hunt strikes and be a little bit more aggressive and I don’t think we were the first time through (the batting order),” Reed said. “The second time through they started picking up sticks and we started getting guys on and getting them in.”
St. James got on the board when Andrew Branson drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the sixth.
Things got interesting in the top of the seventh inning when Trey Riley led off for the Tigers with a single into center field. After a fly ball out, Dyllan Gibson connected for a base hit to left field and Riley moved up to third when the throw in got away up the third-base line.
Racer then relieved Lonsberry and got a ground ball to third base and Riley was trapped in a rundown and tagged out between third and home. The next batter flew out to left to end the game.
“That was a game that could have gone either way and that was a great one to get those nerves out of the way and say ‘We’ve got to make some plays,’ and they did,” Reed said.
Anderson was the pitcher of record after lasting the first four innings without allowing a run. The Tigers picked up six hits and three walks against Anderson, who struck out two of the batters he faced.
Lonsberry threw 2.1 innings and allowed one run on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Racer needed just two pitches to record the final two outs and pick up the save.
Anderson had two of the six Pacific hits in the contest, all of which were singles.
Cowsert, Lonsberry, Dylan Myers and Nicholas Hoerchler each singled.
Jayden Mach, Lonsberry and Cowsert each stole a base.
Drew Moritz took the loss on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in three innings pitched.
Montgomery County
The Indians were limited to just two hits Wednesday, both doubles — one off the bat of Anderson and one by Lonsberry.
Montgomery County rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and added three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Pacific gained one run in the fifth inning and another in the sixth.
After Anderson doubled to lead off the fifth, he moved up to third on a ground ball by Dylan Myers and then scored on another ground ball by Cowsert, allowing the catcher to pick up his third run batted in on the season.
With one out in the sixth, Timothy Griffith was hit by a pitch, Mach was issued a walk and Carter Myers reached on an error to load the bases.
Anderson drove in Griffith from third on a fielder’s choice to conclude the Pacific scoring.
In addition to Mach, who walked twice, walks were issued to Dylan Myers, Cowsert, Lonsberry and Griffith.
Griffith was hit by a pitch twice and Mach once.
Racer pitched three innings and took the loss, allowing four runs, one earned, on two hits and four walks with three strikeouts.
Mach pitched 2.2 innings. He surrendered three runs, one earned, on five hits with two strikeouts.
Luke Fowler recorded the final out for Pacific. He allowed one hit in 0.1 of an inning pitched.
Following Saturday’s finals at Pacific, the Indians will next be in action Thursday at home against St. Francis Borgia Regional at 4:30 p.m.