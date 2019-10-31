The wait is finally over.
In Week 9, Pacific claimed its first football victory of the season. The Indians (1-8, 1-5) went on the road to defeat Four Rivers Conference rival St. James (0-9, 0-6), 35-0.
Pacific scored once in the first quarter and led, 21-0, at the half. The score remained 21-0 at the end of the third quarter.
“(The) team played well,” Pacific Head Coach Clint Anderson said. “(We) made a couple mistakes on offense in the first half, but overall we moved the ball well on the ground and in the air.”
Sophomore Matt Austin got his first start of the season at quarterback after taking over under center for the Indians for the second half in Week 8.
Austin delivered with an 8-14 passing night and four touchdowns through the air with one interception. He added 49 rushing yards and one touchdown on 14 carries.
“(He) threw the ball really well and spread it out to multiple receivers,” Anderson said.
Postseason
The Indians enter the Class 4 District 5 playoffs as the No. 8 seed with 18.54 points and will play on the road in Week 10 at Camdenton (9-0, 53).
This is a rematch of last season where the Lakers ended Pacific’s season in this same round, 55-7.
Camdenton went on to win the district as the top seed in 2018 before losing to Webb City, 28-27, in the state quarterfinals.
Quarterback Paxton Delaurent continues to lead the Lakers in his senior season.
In last season’s meeting, Delaurent passed the ball for 302 yards and five touchdowns against the Indians.
Thus far this season, Delaurent has accumulated 2,823 passing yards and 38 touchdowns to five interceptions.
The Lakers have just two rushers who have gained more than 100 yards on the ground in total this season — Jadin Faulconer (215 yards) and Delaurent (209). Faulconer has seven rushing scores and Delaurent five.
Jase Nicklas and Cooper Ezard are the top receiving targets in Camdenton, both with more than 700 receiving yards on the season.
Nicklas has caught 53 passes for 774 yards and seven scores.
Ezard has caught 12 touchdowns on 58 catches for 708 yards.
Week 9 Stats
Makai Parton led the Indians on the ground with 137 yards on 20 carries.
Other rushers included Grant Hall (four carries, 24 yards), Robert Schmidt (two carries, 11 yards), Jackson Roloff (two carries, two yards) and Andrew Payne (one carry, two yards).
Hall was Austin’s top receiving target, grabbing three passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Jeremiah Murray caught one pass for 30 yards and a score.
Trevor Hill made one catch for 19 yards.
Schmidt was on the receiving end of two completions for 13 yards and a score.
Parker Kuelker caught one two-yard pass for a touchdown.
Murray made two interceptions on defense to help the Indians shut out St. James.
Trenton Johnson, Hill and Hall each intercepted a pass as well.
Sam Williams was the leading tackler with eight total stops for the Indians. He made six tackles with one sack and two assists.
Parton also made six tackles, adding one assist.
Other tacklers included Hall (five), Austin Bush (four), Murray (four), Schmidt (four), Johnson (three), Coby Moeller (three), Hill (two), Liam Sitek (two) and Kuelker (one).
Bailey Hoehne recovered a fumble and as the kicker was 5-5 in extra point tries.
Box Score
Pacific - 7+14+0+14=35
St. James - 0+0+0+0=0
First Quarter
PAC — Parker Kuelker 2 pass from Matt Austin (Bailey Hoehne kick)
Second Quarter
PAC — Grant Hall 76 pass from Austin (Hoehne kick)
PAC — Jeremiah Murray 30 pass from Austin (Hoehne kick)
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
PAC — Robert Schmidt 2 pass from Austin (Hoehne kick)
PAC — Austin 6 run (Hoehne kick)