For the second year in a row, the Pacific Indians will play in the MICDS Holiday Invitational.
The Indians have been seeded 15th this season among the 16-team field and will open play against Francis Howell Monday at 3 p.m.
Pacific would play either the No. 7 seed, O’Fallon Christian, or the No. 10 seed, Clayton, in the second round. If the Indians beat Howell, they would play their second game on Friday, but would play a day earlier on Thursday if they move into the consolation bracket.
The event features slight turnover as Kirkwood and Hancock enter this year, replacing Miller Career Academy and Lutheran North.
Trinity, Wentzville Liberty, Parkway South, Whitfield, Ladue, Ft. Zumwalt West, Duchesne, Parkway Central and St. Charles are all returning teams along with the host Rams.