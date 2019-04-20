The Pacific golf Indians won a Four Rivers Conference dual in convincing fashion Wednesday.
The Indians turned in a team score of 168 to top Owensville’s 212 in the contest.
Pacific senior Jay Anding earned individual medalist honors with his round of 39.
Additional individual scores were not available as of print deadline.
The Indians head to the Lake Forest Challenge Monday. That is an 18-hole event. Washington also will be playing in that event.
Pacific then takes to the greens Tuesday in the Four Rivers Conference Championship Tournament at the Sullivan Golf Course. The league meet is scheduled to start at 8 a.m.
Pacific is the defending league champion.
The Four Rivers Conference Tournament goes toward determining the overall championship. Dual meet results also are used in the league standings.