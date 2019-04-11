Pacific golf turned in a fourth-place team effort and had the fifth-place individual Monday on its trip to Columbia.
Playing in the Tolton Catholic Invitational, the Indians turned in a team score of 392 strokes to tie Lincoln for fourth place in the tournament. Tolton posted the top team score of 341.
Macon finished second at 382, followed by Marceline with 389.
Lincoln’s Bo Kroenke led all golfers at 74.
Gage Crowell was Pacific’s top golfer at the event, finishing fifth overall individually at 88 strokes.
“We had a pretty decent day,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “Gage Crowell had one of his best finishes. He just played solid golf all day.”
Jared Hootman turned in a 93, tying for 10th place individually with Salisbury’s Garrett Green and Tolton’s Ryan Theede.
Gavin Bukosky finished in a tie for 21st individually with 106 strokes.
Right behind him was teammate Jay Anding, who finished in a tie for 24th place at 106 strokes.
Devin Casey rounded out the field for Pacific, turning in a 119 to tie for 38th overall.
The next scheduled meet for the Indians is a Four Rivers Conference tri meet Tuesday at Sullivan that includes St. James. The teams are scheduled to tee off at 4 p.m.